Walking down Toronto’s bustling Queen Street West, just after passing the popular Trinity Bellwoods Park, as the foot traffic begins to taper, you’ll pass a building that is, well, easy to miss. With a white-painted wall, black-rimmed windows, and simple square construction, it is the picture of nondescript. This building is the home of Prime Seafood Palace, the new restaurant from notoriously boisterous Canadian chef Matty Matheson, known for hosting Matty and Benny Eat Out America with award-winning record producer Benny Blanco, Viceland’s cooking show It’s Suppertime! and, within a 10-block radius in the Canadian city, his other restaurants: Fonda Balam and Matty’s Patty’s.

