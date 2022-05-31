Sonoma County Alliance President and CEO Steps Down

A longtime local advocate for volunteerism and accessibility has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Stan Gow of Santa Rosa died on May 7th at the age of 69. Gow was a quadriplegic for nearly 40 years due to a diving accident. Since then, he became a advocate for wider access to all things for people of varying abilities. He also started first Saturday cleanups at Prince Memorial Greenway about 15 years ago which continues to this day through the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma Water. For his work, Gow was presented the Community Service Award from the Santa Rosa City Council in 2016. A celebration of Stan Gow’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19th at DeMeo Park in Santa Rosa.

