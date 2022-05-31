Sonoma County Alliance President and CEO Steps Down

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Petaluma are drafting plans to reduce homelessness over the next five years, possibly with shared frameworks. The Press Democrat reports that the county will strengthen its street outreach teams, add shelter bed capacity and “safe parking” programs, and create more supportive housing sites. Last week, the county approved $14.4 million in state and federal funding for a range of homelessness services, as well as $4 million in federal stimulus money for homelessness programs. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa is shifting to helping the homeless find local care and lasting homes. Santa Rosa and Petaluma have held community input sessions and conducted online surveys for their plans while the county is planning something similar.
