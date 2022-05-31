ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County Alliance President and CEO Steps Down

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe President and CEO of the Sonoma County Alliance has stepped down after just three...

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group Acquiring KZST and KWVF Radio Stations

Amaturo Sonoma Media Group (“ASMG”) and Redwood Empire Stereocasters (“RES”) announced today that ASMG will acquire two RES stations, KZST-FM and KWVF-FM, and other assets, in a sale expected to close in 3rd Quarter of this year. A Local Market Agreement (LMA), effective June 2, 2022, will permit ASMG to begin the operational obligations prior to FCC approval and closing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma Developmental Center up for sale

The state’s Department of General Services (DGS), current custodian of the Eldridge property where the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) and its antecedents have been located for over 130 years, has issued a “Request for Proposals” (RFP) to the development industry in an unexpected and, to local residents, unwelcome next step in outlining a future for the SDC.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Local Governments Work on Shared Plans to Address Homelessness

Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and Petaluma are drafting plans to reduce homelessness over the next five years, possibly with shared frameworks. The Press Democrat reports that the county will strengthen its street outreach teams, add shelter bed capacity and “safe parking” programs, and create more supportive housing sites. Last week, the county approved $14.4 million in state and federal funding for a range of homelessness services, as well as $4 million in federal stimulus money for homelessness programs. Meanwhile, Santa Rosa is shifting to helping the homeless find local care and lasting homes. Santa Rosa and Petaluma have held community input sessions and conducted online surveys for their plans while the county is planning something similar.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma Water Hosting Town Hall on Drought Status

Sonoma Water is hosting a town hall today regarding the drought. At 4 PM, they will update the community on the drought emergency and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting. A panel of experts will report on current drought conditions, local water conservation measures and guidelines for well water users. Also attending will be 2nd district supervisor David Rabbitt. The town hall will be streamed on Zoom and the County of Sonoma’s Facebook page with Spanish translation on the County of Sonoma’s YouTube channel. The first four months of 2022 have been the driest in Sonoma County in 128 years, with rainfall over 19 inches below normal.
SONOMA, CA
Owners of Napa’s Meritage hotel plan to continue pursuing more construction on the site

New details on the May 25 announcement that the Meritage Resort and Spa ownership structure was changed and millions would be put into renovations, show the owners also will continue with plans to develop an additional hotel with residences on the site. The Business Journal also learned that the family...
The Queen of Green

Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, talks about getting into ag, her passion for the business and the path to making Sonoma County the most sustainable winegrowing region in the world. As a child, Karissa Kruse watched her grandparents in Nebraska run their farm during her summer vacations from...
MCHC in Mendocino and Lake Counties appoints new CEO, Rod Grainger

MCHC Health Centers has announced the appointment of Rod Grainger as its chief executive officer. Grainger brings 30 years of healthcare management experience with a strong background in healthcare finance. Having spent most of the last 10 years as Long Valley Health Center’s executive director, Grainger understands the opportunities and...
Billionaire Soros, special interests dump another $1 million into Contra Costa DA’s race to support Becton, defeat Knox

Including $510,000 more in attack ads against Knox; Soros contributes $652,000. “This money will not drown out the voices of the hundreds of volunteers and thousands of local donors who have worked tirelessly side-by-side with me over the past 11 months to spread our campaign’s message…” – Deputy D.A. Mary Knox.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Stan Gow, Local Volunteer and Advocate, Dies at 69

A longtime local advocate for volunteerism and accessibility has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Stan Gow of Santa Rosa died on May 7th at the age of 69. Gow was a quadriplegic for nearly 40 years due to a diving accident. Since then, he became a advocate for wider access to all things for people of varying abilities. He also started first Saturday cleanups at Prince Memorial Greenway about 15 years ago which continues to this day through the city of Santa Rosa and Sonoma Water. For his work, Gow was presented the Community Service Award from the Santa Rosa City Council in 2016. A celebration of Stan Gow’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on June 19th at DeMeo Park in Santa Rosa.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Bay Area Activist Seeks Congressional Seat in Newly Formed District 8

Cheryl Sudduth, a Bay Space group organizer and worldwide negotiator, is looking for election as the primary U.S. Consultant for California’s new eighth Congressional district. She is difficult incumbent Democratic Congressman John Garamendi. Final 12 months, the California Black Census and Redistricting Hub pushed the California Citizens Redistricting Commission...
Old Fire in Napa County Now 15 Percent Contained at 570 Acres

A vegetation fire northeast of Napa is now 15 percent contained standing at 570 acres. The Old Fire was reported yesterday afternoon in the area of 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. The blaze is burning in an area badly burned by the deadly Atlas Fire of 2017. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Deadline arrives for Contra Costa residents to prepare defensible space for fires

MARTINEZ - With this year's fire season expected to be one of the busiest ever, Contra Costa County has gotten tough on homeowners who don't get weeds and brush under control.The tall, dry grass on the hillside driving up to Thomas Drive in Martinez, would send chills up any fire marshal's spine on May 31st. All over Contra Costa County, Tuesday marked the deadline for residents to have their weeds abated and defensible space ready. In Martinez and much of the county serviced by Contra Costa County Fire, the deadline was even earlier on May 4th, because everything was already...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
New Santa Clara County drought rules in effect

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – There are new water use restrictions in effect for Santa Clara Valley Water customers. As of June 1, their outdoor water use is limited.  Water use is limited to just twice a week, only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. Property owners are banned from using water for 48 […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
What’s New In Town This June: Perry’s Comes to Novato and HenHouse Brewing Co. Takes Over the Iron Springs Space

Plus, Ghirardelli’s flagship store in San Francisco gets an update and Encore Consignments finds a new home in San Rafael. Although he’s lived in Larkspur for almost 50 years, Perry Butler only opened his restaurant there in 2015, 46 years after opening Perry’s on Union Street in San Francisco. In mid-May, Novato welcomed the newest Perry’s, Butler’s fourth eponymously named restaurant. Perched on a hill overlooking the 101 freeway, Perry’s moved into the former Wildfox space, where a clerestory soars above the dining room. A wide bar frames one side of the room where familiar cocktails, like a Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned and draft beer are available. Look for the signature blue-and-white checkercloth table linens atop which Perry’s pot roast and iceberg wedge and other familiar American dishes like a traditional Cobb salad and spaghetti and meatballs are are already right at home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Placer CEO Placed on Paid Leave

Placer County Executive Todd Leopold has been placed on paid administrative leave effective immediately, the Board of Supervisors confirmed to KCRA 3 on Friday. The decision comes over a week after Leopold came forward as the driver who hit and killed Inderkum High School basketball player Anthony Williams in March. It's unclear if he was placed on administrative leave due to the deadly crash.
Sacramento Overturns Cruising Ban In Unanimous Vote

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cruising is no longer illegal on Sacramento streets as the city council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance in a unanimous vote. The anti-cruising measures were put in place in 1983 by then-Mayor Joe Serna following an increase in violent attacks and vandalism on nights when people would cruise. Hundreds of cars would clog streets and businesses along Broadway complained they were losing customers due to the large crowds. Car clubs have been working for months with the city and local businesses to have the current law overturned. Last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced that he supports overturning the ban on cruising along with tougher laws against sideshows and reckless driving. City leaders say sideshows and other dangerous driving violations will still be enforced.
SACRAMENTO, CA

