Guide: Cool It! NYC – Find one of New York City's 800 spray parks and other heat resources

By Bob Doda, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
 4 days ago
It’s not yet officially summer, but there has already been some sizzle in New York City with temperatures reaching into the 90s.

To keep New Yorkers safe during the summer months, NYC Parks launched Cool It! NYC where residents can find their nearest spray park and other extreme heat resources.

NYC Parks released its three-pronged approach to keeping cool: spray showers, drinking fountains and trees.

From NYC Parks:

Spray Showers

During the summer, we turn on the sprinklers at hundreds of playgrounds across the city. In general, we turn on spray showers on days when the temperature reaches 80 degrees or higher. This year, we’re adding hundreds of new cooling locations, which means you’ll have even more ways to cool off. Our partners at NYCHA also maintain spray showers at public housing developments across the city.

Drinking Fountains

Each year, we turn on thousands of drinking fountains across the city, including more than 950 in areas of high need. Many of our drinking fountains are accessible, and some are designed for bottle refill--and we even have drinking fountains for your pet. Use our map to find the perfect drinking fountain in your area.

Tree Cover

To help you find New York’s most shaded areas, we’ve highlighted parks with particularly thick tree coverage, and we’re also featuring our city’s leafiest blocks. Use our map to change up your commute to find a cooler route.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

