Gov. Whitmer Welcomes World Economic Forum’s U.S. Centre for Advanced Manufacturing to Michigan, Bringing Economic Growth, New Jobs. MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined state, local and industry officials during the Mackinac Policy Conference to celebrate the selection of Michigan as the home for the World Economic Forum’s new U.S. Centre for Advanced Manufacturing. The World Economic Forum is partnering with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Oakland County, and nonprofit Industry 4.0 knowledge center Automation Alley on the U.S. Centre, which will be housed within Automation Alley in Troy.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO