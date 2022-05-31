ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still woofing good! Fox terrier Pebbles, aged 22, is crowned the oldest dog in the world

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

She may not look that old, but Pebbles has just been given the impressive accolade of being the world's oldest living pooch- at 22 years and 59 days old, or 154 years old in dog years.

The 1.8 kilogram Fox Terrier lives in South Carolina and was born on 28 March 2000, with her record as oldest dog living verified on May 17 this year.

She is in good health, according to her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory, who made her part of their family in 2000.

Speaking to the Guinness World Records, Julie said that the family were won over by tiny Pebbles and her bubbly personality, even though they originally wanted a larger dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go2jo_0fvnvZ8g00
Pebbles, who is a fox terrier, lives in South Carolina with owners Bobby and Julie Gregory, coming to the family in 2000. The pooch, pictured here in 2001, is now the oldest dog in the world at 22 years old and 59 days old, knocking the previous record holder Chihuahua TobyKeith off the top spot on May 17

Bobby was the first to be bowled over by Pebbles when the family first met her and Julie said: 'It was instant love the second the two met.'

Pebbles entry into the record books came after she stole the top spot from Chihuahua TobyKeith.

His world record-breaking age had been confirmed on March 16, when he was 21 years and 66 days old.

Julie said that when she saw his story in the news, she applied for Pebbles to be entered in the Guinness World Records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpLxK_0fvnvZ8g00
Julie entered Pebbles into the Guinness World Records after seeing TobyKeith all over the news and she was verified as the world's oldest dog living soon afterwards 

And soon after, her application was confirmed and TobyKeith was knocked off the top spot of oldest living dog, with Pebbles verified as the oldest living dog in the world on May 17.

Pebbles leads a simple and modest life, sleeping till the afternoon and staying up all night.

Julie said: 'She loves listening to country music while she is sleeping.

'Her two favourite country singers are Conway Twitty and Dwight Yokum.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3m8W_0fvnvZ8g00
The pooch leads a simple and modest life, sleeping until the evening most days and then being awake all night. She also enjoys summer, sitting on the steps of her family's pool during the warmer weather 

Pebbles enjoys playing under the palm tree in the Gregory's garden and takes walks with her owner Bobby.

She basks in the sun, sitting on the steps of her family's pool during the warmer weather.

Pebbles also likes her meals, eating a cat-food diet which she was put on in 2012 by her vet.

Spoilt by her owners, she loves tummy rubs and scratches and occasionally sneaks a hamburger or hot dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09STMx_0fvnvZ8g00
Pebbles makes her owners very happy, with her owners putting her long life down to treating her like family and giving her a positive environment, good clean food and proper healthcare 

She makes her owners very happy and they are 'honoured' she has been in their lives.

Julie said that Pebbles has been a 'beacon' in their lives, there through everything.

And she said that they put her long life down to treating her like family and giving her a happy and positive environment, good clean food and proper healthcare.

She advised other dog owners to do the same so that their pooches stand a chance of leading a long life.

World record-breaking dogs and breeds

Oldest dog living- Pebbles, Toy fox terrier- 22 years old, Taylors, South Carolina, 2022

Previous oldest dog living- TobyKeith, Chihuahua- 21 years old, Greenacres, Florida, 2022

Oldest dog ever- Bluey, Australian cattle dog- 29 years old, Australia (Rochester), 1939

Oldest dog to win Best in Show at Crufts- VBOS The Kentuckian, 9 years old, Birmingham, 2011

Oldest dog breed- Saluki, Egypt, 328

Oldest dog show-Birmingham Dog Show Society Championship Show, established 1859

