Chevrolet has owned the "Grand Sport" name for what seems like forever, but it wasn’t available with every generation of the Corvette. The first time it was used for the second-generation Corvette in 1963, and then it made a comeback in 1996 with the fourth generation, then skipped a generation and made a return in 2010 with the C6, and then again in 2017 with the C7.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO