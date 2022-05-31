ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Way to go Troop 27131!!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Pearland wants to take this opportunity to take the amazing girl scouts of Troop 27131 for their amazing work on their Bronze Award Project. They developed a brochure for new pet owners on awareness of foods...

www.pearland.com

pearland.com

June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

June is Adopt-A-Shelter-Cat Month and, with kitten season upon us, there are more cats in need than ever. If you're thinking about bringing a furry new family member into your home, National Adopt-a-Cat Month may be the time time to do it. Adopting saves lives. In honor of National Adopt...
PEARLAND, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Do You Have An Old Pair Of Glasses Lying Around?

The Tomball Lions Club collects used eyeglasses which are turned in monthly for delivery to the Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (LERC) in Conroe, Texas. This Center is operated by the Conroe Noon Lions Club and staffed solely by Lion volunteers. For further information, contact our eyeglass recycling program head Lion...
CONROE, TX
pearland.com

High-Water Rescue Exercise

The City of Pearland will be exercising its capability to assist residents in a simulated severe weather emergency via a High-Water Rescue Exercise involving Pearland Fire Department, Pearland Police Department and the Public Works department as well as specialized response vehicles. The exercise will take place on Monday, June 6 from 8 am. to 5 p.m. You may see city staff and response vehicles in your neighborhood on the day of the exercise.
PEARLAND, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Pearland, TX
Pearland, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Katy Christian Ministries to open new social services and administration building

The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 17 at 8 a.m. for Katy Christian Ministries’ new social services and administration building, located at 3506 Porter Road, Katy. The faith-based nonprofit has a health benefits access program for services, such as SNAP—the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program—Medicaid and Medicare; provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and prescriptions along with vouchers for clothes and furniture as well as gas cards when available; and offers food assistance, where those in need can receive emergency bags, personal care items, nonperishable food items, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
KATY, TX
tejanonation.net

Mexican Rice Is A Treasure of Comida Casera

HOUSTON, TX — (EINPresswire) — Comida casera is the unique and delicious home cooking of indigenous Mexican American families in south Texas and northeastern Mexico. Mexican rice is a staple of comida casera, and it is loved and enjoyed in every Texas Mexican American home, from Houston, to San Antonio, to McAllen, to Monterrey.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Taco Real now open on I-45 in Spring

Taco Real hosted a soft opening May 6 for its new location in Spring. Located at 211117 I-45 S., the eatery offers breakfast tacos, quesadillas, gorditas, burritos, tortas, soups and aguas frescas. This is the fourth location for the Houston-based taqueria. 281-362-5459. www.tacoreal.com. Editor, Spring/Klein & Lake Houston/Humble/Kingwood. Hannah joined...
SPRING, TX
iheart.com

Katy school staff saves student with training by Texas Children's Hospital

Training in emergency procedures recently helped the staff at Robert E. King Elementary School in Katy save the life of a six-year-old student. When Jeremiah Harry experienced sudden cardiac arrest while at school, his teachers and Principal Tammi Wilhelm jumped into action, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator until paramedics could stabilize him.
TEXAS STATE
yourconroenews.com

Woodlands works to purchase vehicles as shortage continues

As the global shortage of computer chips for vehicles continues, The Woodlands Township is working to ensure it has the vehicles it needs in 2023. During a May 25 meeting, the board agreed to terminate a lease agreement with Enterprise Fleet and go back to the township’s in-house model to purchase vehicles. Township Chairman Gordy Bunch, Ann Snyder and Bob Milner were all absent from the meeting.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
News Break
Politics
Woodlands Online& LLC

103 N Cochrans Green Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 2731 Sq. Ft. Welcome your friends to sit with you on your appealing front porch and enjoy a glass of wine or a coffee while watching the kids play, and the world go by. This beautifully updated Lifeforms "Brentwood" plan in the central Woodlands neighborhood of Cochrans Green is light, bright, & open. Featuring stunning marble counters in the kitchen, sleek backsplash tile, white cabinetry, and an easy-care tile flooring this home is within walking distance of Powell Elementary. The popular color palette is soft and inviting. The kitchen offers gas cooking, stainless appliances, updated lighting, and an eat-in bar countertop. The focal point of the family room is the gas log fireplace. Primary bedroom downstairs has a large walk-in shower in the owner's bath, double sinks, & spacious closet. Upstairs there's a central game room, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, one with an en-suite, & a great walk-in attic storage area. You'll love entertaining family & friends in the pool & spa in your own backyard. Lovely!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family of 11 loses everything in house fire near Dayton

DAYTON – A mother, father and their nine children who live near Dayton lost everything in a house fire Wednesday. “I’m going to be okay. I just wish my kids didn’t have to go through this,” mom Jerene Buckles said. Some of their children have special...
DAYTON, TX
KHOU

2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Congratulations Sergeants Bond and Delgado!

Yesterday, family, friends, and coworkers gathered in celebration as Pearland Police Chief Johnny Spires promoted Detective Jefrey Bond and Officer Arthur Delgado to Sergeants. Sergeant Bond has been with the department since August of 2010 and has served in the Patrol Division and as a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. Sergeant Delgado has been with the department since 2011 and has served in the Patrol Division and as a bike patrol officer. Please join the Pearland Police Department in congratulating Sergeants Bond and Delgado for reaching this career milestone, and wish them well in their new assignments.
PEARLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER INTAKES

IN SHELTER – A366093. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 05/29/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A quick life-saving scan

HOUSTON — According to the CDC, heart disease, cancer and stroke killed over 1.6 million people in 2021. What if you could detect these diseases before they became deadly and before showing signs. Advanced Body Scan is positively extending the lives of thousands of people through early detection. Advanced...
HOUSTON, TX

