Chihuahuas dry up Salt Lake 6-3 on Monday

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino has been recognized with the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award during the Texas Emergency Management Conference. The award recognizes D’Agostino’s leadership, character, and commitment during the multiple crises our community has experienced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurfacing migrant crisis in 2022. Before being named a Deputy City Manager D’Agostino, a 29-year El Paso Fire Department veteran, served as the El Paso Fire Chief from 2017 to 2022, overseeing the Fire Department, Animal Services, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health.

EL PASO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO