El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas dry up Salt Lake 6-3 on Monday

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road trip with a 6-3 win Monday over the Salt Lake Bees. It was El Paso’s first game against Salt Lake since August 29, 2019. With the score tied 1-1 in...

elpasoheraldpost.com

Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

Chihuahuas nip at Salt Lake winning 6-4 on Friday

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning Friday before coming back to beat the Salt Lake Bees 6-4. The Chihuahuas have won three of the four games in Salt Lake and seven of their last 10 overall. Chihuahuas designated hitter Webster Rivas went 1-for-3 with two RBIs...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Salt Lake overflows with a 6-5 Victory over Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas fell behind 6-0 early and scored five runs late but lost to the Salt Lake Bees 6-5 Wednesday night at Smith’s Ballpark. The teams have split the first two games of the series. El Paso leadoff hitter Shogo Akiyama went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Monument of Mexican President in U.S. National Park to Commemorate 1963 Treaty and Binational Unity

A bronze statue of Mexican president Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in El Paso, Texas on September 25, 2022. The monument will be the fourth installment of the XII Travelers Memorial of the Southwest series, a tribute to a dozen pioneers and historical figures who traversed through the Pass of the North area now known as the Paso del Norte region.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City of El Paso Deputy City Manager Receives Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award

Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino has been recognized with the Texas Emergency Management Leadership Award during the Texas Emergency Management Conference. The award recognizes D’Agostino’s leadership, character, and commitment during the multiple crises our community has experienced in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the resurfacing migrant crisis in 2022. Before being named a Deputy City Manager D’Agostino, a 29-year El Paso Fire Department veteran, served as the El Paso Fire Chief from 2017 to 2022, overseeing the Fire Department, Animal Services, Office of Emergency Management, and the Department of Public Health.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

TxDOT – Public Hearing set for Borderland Expressway

The TxDOT El Paso District has scheduled a public hearing for Borderland Expressway Project (formerly known as Northeast Parkway Project). Community members will have the option to participate virtually or attend in person, each will contain the same information. The proposed Borderland Expressway Project within Texas would be a new...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Downtown Tasting Tour Returns

The El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) will once again provide the opportunity to get a taste of what five Downtown restaurants have to offer. On Wednesday, June 29, for just $35 a person, the Downtown Tasting Tour brought to you by the Law Office of Steve Ortega, will provide a map and a menu to five participating restaurants to taste a delectable dish from 5pm to 9pm.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

McDonald’s, EPCC and UTEP Make Dreams Come True

McDonald’s El Paso granted graduating high school seniors scholarships to El Paso Community College (EPCC) and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) at an award ceremony held at the EPCC Administrative Services Center. The EPCC Foundation generously matched the McDonald’s El Paso scholarships to the recipients who...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

City Seeking Volunteers to Develop Vision for Memorial Park Master Plan

The City of El Paso is seeking volunteers to serve on a committee of citizens to develop a vision for future improvements of Memorial Park, an iconic public space in Central El Paso. “Parks and Recreation is beginning the process of creating a master plan for Memorial Park,” said Cultural...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

CREEED Continues Student Support with Fifth Sylvia Hopp Scholarship

The Council on Regional Economic Expansion and Educational Development (CREEED) awarded its 2022 Sylvia Hopp San Elizario College Scholarship to graduating senior Iliana Vigil at this year’s San Elizario Rose Ceremony. Vigil is the fifth recipient of this prestigious scholarship. In addition to earning college credit through Advanced Placement...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

El Paso Area CBP Officers Seize 248 Pounds of Hard Narcotics

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized sizeable amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine over the last two weeks. “We have seen the devasting number of drug overdose deaths occurring in our nation. Every time a CBP officer stops a...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Canutillo ISD Names New Deanna Davenport Elementary School Principal

Guadalupe Montanez is a longtime educator ready to take on her latest role with vigor and passion to continue making a difference and achieving the goal of student achievement on the Deanna Davenport Elementary (DDE) School campus. She was named principal of DDE where she currently serves as assistant principal...
CANUTILLO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Las Palmas Medical Center nationally recognized for earning “A” rating in Spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

Las Palmas Medical Center was recently awarded an “A” from The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grades. This national distinction recognizes hospitals’ efforts to provide safer healthcare and protect patients from harm. Las Palmas Medical Center is the only hospital in El Paso to have received an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group this spring, and the only El Paso hospital to have received an “A” rating from The Leapfrog Group for four consecutive years.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

EPISD – Paz named Assistant Superintendent of Schools

The El Paso Independent School District today announced that Mark Paz is the new Assistant Superintendent of Schools, a position that will provide guidance and support to campus principals to help schools develop higher academic standards. “Mr. Paz brings with him a proven track record of leadership and innovation that...
EL PASO, TX

