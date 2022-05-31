ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE star Edge teases The Rock’s daughter will become part of his Judgement Day stable after her name change

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR146_0fvnqCKg00

WWE legend Edge has teased that The Rock’s daughter could be the next star to join his Judgment Day stable.

The Hall of Famer emerged as the leader of the faction at WrestleMania 38 when Damien Priest assisted him in his victory over AJ Styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diCEB_0fvnqCKg00
Edge is the leader of the vicious new Judgment Day faction Credit: WWE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkE1m_0fvnqCKg00
He has teased that The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson could be joining the group Credit: WWE

Then as Edge and Styles collided again at WrestleMania Backlash, a hooded figure interfered to help him gain another win.

That person was revealed to be former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, who became the third member of the group.

Edge has made it clear that he intends to keep expanding and vowed to continue until they take over the entire company.

Now the Judgment Day’s head man has continued to tease which superstars could be joining them next.

Edge tweeted out a picture of Mustafa Ali followed by female grappler Asuka over the weekend.

Then he posted his most recent tease over a new member - the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Great One’s sibling, Simone Johnson, is currently part of WWE’s developmental group.

She recently changed her official ring name to Ava Raine and appears to have been inspired by the film “The Craft”.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

She has posted a number of gifs and snaps from the movie which suggests he could be basing her gimmick on the witch Nancy Downs from the flim, who is played by Fairuza Balk.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day are still continuing to feud with AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan.

And that could end up seeing the two groups in battle on Sunday at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
geekspin

Simone Johnson, The Rock’s daughter, has a new ring name

Simone Johnson, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, has revealed her new WWE ring name. Johnson officially confirmed over the weekend that her WWE Superstar name will now be Ava Raine. Johnson debuted her new moniker on her Twitter account by changing her handle to AvaRaineWWE.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look, Confirms New Name

Dakota Kai is preparing to turn a new leaf. On Tuesday, Kai officially became a free agent along with nine other former WWE/NXT Superstars who were released on April 29. Besides confirming her new ring name to be King Kota, which she filed to trademark on May 9, Kai shared a few pics of her new look via Twitter. The former two-time NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion is now sporting a hairdo with a blend of pink, grey and black streaks, as opposed to the all-pink style she was last seen with.
WWE
PWMania

AJ Lee Reveals Her Favorite Wrestler on the AEW Roster

Former WWE star AJ Mendez aka AJ Lee spoke about the AEW product on Renee Paquette’s podcast and revealed her favorite wrestler on the roster:. “I’ve been watching some AEW. I’ve got to say, I love so many people on the roster. I think the best wrestler they have is Serena Deeb. Serena and I go way back. I was in FCW and I was the first indie female they had signed in like a decade or something. It was this huge deal. I only had two years of experience. When she came in, it was like I was drowning and this wonderful person came in to save me. She was an indie wrestler that had a lot of experience. She was so good and she taught me so much in a very short period of time and then got injured, and then I had to step up and be the locker room leader.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Fairuza Balk
The Spun

Look: Dustin Johnson's Wife Shared Racy Vacation Photos

Dustin Johnson made headlines this week, when he committed to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational, putting his PGA Tour status in jeopardy. The money he's receiving is quite large, though. According to reports, Johnson is receiving north of $100 million for his entry into the LIV golf world.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judgement Day#Teases#Wwe Backlash#Combat#Raw Women
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Giving Her A Heads Up About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star reveals surprise physical transformation

Married At First Sight Australia star Matt Ridley has revealed that he's undergone a transformation, as he now has a rather different looking smile. Matt, who took part in this year's series of the reality show, has received some intensive dental work, with his teeth now looking much whiter and more even.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Morning Show Host Reveals Engagement Live on Air

BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood revealed live on the air that she is now engaged, 14 years after divorcing her first husband. On the May 23 episode of BBC Breakfast, at the end of the weather forecast, host Sally Nugent suddenly remarked, "I'm a little bit concerned about you this morning. I don't know how you're managing to stand up with that giant rock on your left hand, Carol."
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'American Idol' Singer's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns in Lake

The woman whose body was recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, the sister of former American Idol contestant Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers were called to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and she did not resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Quits His Job

Married at First Sight alum Al Perkins is trying his hand at a new career. The 25-year-old, who appeared on the most recent season of Australia's version of the popular reality series, has quit his job as a carpenter in order to take on the role of social media influencer full time, Perkins hoping to capitalize on his Married at first Sight Australia fame.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy