Arsenal closing in on £21.25m Aaron Hickey transfer with full-back preparing ‘very likely farewell’ to Bologna

ARSENAL are edging closer to completing a deal for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

Hickey, 19, has been a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta and his staff this year.

Hickey could be on his way to Arsenal Credit: PA

The Gunners are looking to bolster their defence this summer after narrowly missing out on Champions League football.

The left-back position has been identified as one of the areas to improve, especially given Kieran Tierney's recurring injury issues.

But now it looks like the club have finally found a solution.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport as per Sportwitness, Arsenal are "pressing heavily" to sign Hickey from Bologna with an offer of £21.25million.

It appears the offer will be enough to get the deal across the line as the Italian side are now said to be expecting a "very likely farewell".

Hickey burst onto the scene in 2019 when he made his Hearts debut at the age of 16.

In September 2020 he signed for Bologna for around £1.5million, despite receiving interest from Bayern Munich.

At the end of his first season in Serie A he was presented with the Golden Boy award.

His performances have also earned him a place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off fixtures.

West Ham have also been interested in signing the teenager, along with Brentford and Newcastle.