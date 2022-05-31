ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal closing in on £21.25m Aaron Hickey transfer with full-back preparing ‘very likely farewell’ to Bologna

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are edging closer to completing a deal for Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, according to reports.

Hickey, 19, has been a top transfer target for Mikel Arteta and his staff this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EVX6_0fvnpaHn00
Hickey could be on his way to Arsenal Credit: PA

The Gunners are looking to bolster their defence this summer after narrowly missing out on Champions League football.

The left-back position has been identified as one of the areas to improve, especially given Kieran Tierney's recurring injury issues.

But now it looks like the club have finally found a solution.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport as per Sportwitness, Arsenal are "pressing heavily" to sign Hickey from Bologna with an offer of £21.25million.

It appears the offer will be enough to get the deal across the line as the Italian side are now said to be expecting a "very likely farewell".

Hickey burst onto the scene in 2019 when he made his Hearts debut at the age of 16.

In September 2020 he signed for Bologna for around £1.5million, despite receiving interest from Bayern Munich.

At the end of his first season in Serie A he was presented with the Golden Boy award.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

His performances have also earned him a place in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the upcoming World Cup play-off fixtures.

West Ham have also been interested in signing the teenager, along with Brentford and Newcastle.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Aaron Hickey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Bayern Munich#Italian#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy