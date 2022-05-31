ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halbur, IA

Leonard J. Riesselman of Halbur

By Kelley Derner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard J. Riesselman, age 92, of Halbur, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Halbur. The celebrant will be Fr. Timothy Friedrichsen. Music will be by...

