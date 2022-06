TIFTON — Two Lawrenceville men are charged after the recent seizure of drugs and a weapon, authorities said. On May 20, the two men were arrested in the parking lot of a Tifton hotel and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. One man is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TIFTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO