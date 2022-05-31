Summer Sports Schedule

David Dewayne Brown, better known as Wayne Brown, 73, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. A native of Marianna, FL. Mr. Brown had resided in Jackson County for most of his life. He was originally employed at Daffin’s Dept Store for Mr. Bill Reddoch. While employed there he joined the Army Reserves out of Dothan, AL spending 6 years in service. He and his wife Sherry moved to Palatka, FL where he managed a large Retail Dept Store for about a year before moving back to Marianna. In October of 1978 he opened 1001 Uses. For the first 8 years the business was located in the Triangle of 71 North and HWY 90. Then in 1986 he moved the business across the street from the Caravan Restaurant and next to the old Bowling Alley. This year’s makes 44 years of serving the panhandle and trim state area. In 1992 his son Michael Brown began working with him and now owns the business, alongside his wife Anitra Brown.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO