Cottondale, FL

Summer Sports Schedule

By Jackson County TIMES
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame times are subject to change....

June 2-3 Weather Forecast for Jackson County

This is very subject to change, so please keep an eye out for weather updates. Jackson County can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s today. For tonight we can expect mostly clear skies and temps in the low 70s, but there will be a low chance of rain early Friday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Kimberly Mayo Hanson

Kimberly Mayo Hanson, age 45, entered into her eternal resting place while surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Panama City, FL after a lengthy illness. Kim was born April 1, 1977 in Marianna, FL to Eddie Fred Mayo and Lela Ann Stephens Mayo. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, nana and friend. Kimberly was a CNA for many years and worked for many nursing homes in the area as well as Covenant Hospice.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Legals – June 2, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: JESSICA CANDELARIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No. 1892 OF 2015. Parcel ID:. 02-2N-11-0086-0880-0320.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
David Dewayne Brown

David Dewayne Brown, better known as Wayne Brown, 73, of Marianna went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence. A native of Marianna, FL. Mr. Brown had resided in Jackson County for most of his life. He was originally employed at Daffin’s Dept Store for Mr. Bill Reddoch. While employed there he joined the Army Reserves out of Dothan, AL spending 6 years in service. He and his wife Sherry moved to Palatka, FL where he managed a large Retail Dept Store for about a year before moving back to Marianna. In October of 1978 he opened 1001 Uses. For the first 8 years the business was located in the Triangle of 71 North and HWY 90. Then in 1986 he moved the business across the street from the Caravan Restaurant and next to the old Bowling Alley. This year’s makes 44 years of serving the panhandle and trim state area. In 1992 his son Michael Brown began working with him and now owns the business, alongside his wife Anitra Brown.
MARIANNA, FL
Thelma Jean Mayo

Thelma Jean Mayo, age 88, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at the Courtyard. Arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
MARIANNA, FL
JAIL Report for May 31, 2022

Kam’rine Saffold, 20, Marianna, Florida: Battery: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Stephen Adams, 39, Marianna, Florida: Failure to redeliver hired or leased property, petit theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Cureton, 49, Dothan, Alabama: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Michael Garner, 37, Marianna, Florida:...
MARIANNA, FL

