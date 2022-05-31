ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School District of Philadelphia announces heat-related early dismissal

Philadelphia public schools will be dismissing early Tuesday due to excessive heat, officials said.

The School District announced a staggered early dismissal. The dismissals are based on the time at which a school starts its day.

The staggered schedule is below:

- Schools that begin at 7:30 a.m. will dismiss at 12 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 7:45 a.m. will dismiss at 12:15 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8 a.m. will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:15 a.m. will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:30 a.m. will dismiss at 1 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 8:45 a.m. will dismiss at 1:15 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 9 a.m. will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

- Schools that begin at 9:15 a.m. will dismiss at 1:45 pm.

- Schools that begin at 9:30 a.m. will dismiss at 2 p.m.

All after-school and sports activities are canceled for Tuesday.

Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers said sunshine will be scorching Tuesday with a high of 96 degrees expected. Add in dewpoints in the mid-60s, and it will feel like it's in the upper 90s this afternoon.

The record high for the date is 97 degrees set back in 1991 so it will be close.

Officials said they are monitoring heat conditions for Wednesday and will provide an update regarding school operations by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

