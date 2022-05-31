ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid F.C.

Liverpool dominate in defence but their big stars are lacking in the attack, Benzema and Courtois are dead-certs and there's THREE non-finalists in the mix... How UEFA picked their Champions League team of the season

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

UEFA have named their Champions League team of the season days after Liverpool's defeat by Real Madrid in the final of the competition in Paris.

Los Blancos beat the Reds 1-0 in the French capital in a game marred by ugly scenes outside the ground before and after.

Naturally, the two finalists dominate the XI with both sides having four players apiece. PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City players make up the other three names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKAVr_0fvnoFTv00
Thibaut Courtois's heroics in Paris kept Liverpool at bay and he was named man of the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ1ep_0fvnoFTv00
Antonio Rudiger cut a forlorn figure after Chelsea were knocked out in the quarter-finals

Likely inspired by his final heroics, making a number of inspired saves from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Thibaut Courtois was picked in goal.

The Belgian will be particularly pleased that UEFA's committee had showed him the requisite 'respect' that he demanded in many of his post-final media interviews.

Meanwhile, Liverpool dominate the back-line, with three of their players being named in defence alongside Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXOdS_0fvnoFTv00
Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were named - but there was no place for Sadio Mane
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGg6h_0fvnoFTv00
Andrew Robertson completed the Liverpool triumvirate at the back of the XI's back four

Andrew Robertson was named at left-back, with Virgil van Dijk being named in the centre of defence alongside the German Rudiger. Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite his high-profile losing of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior for the only goal of Saturday's game, completes the Liverpool representation at the back.

In midfield, Luka Modric was the certain pick amid some stiff competition. His performances against Paris Saint Germain and Chelsea, notably, in the round of 16 and quarter-finals seemingly assured him of a place irrespective of might have happened in the semi-finals and final.

Fabinho, who returned from injury for Saturday's final, was picked to play at the base of the midfield three. His defensive contribution has been ever-impressive for Liverpool this season, but his goal away at Villarreal in the semi-finals was crucial to the Reds' fortunes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UVgu_0fvnoFTv00
Fabinho (L) and Luka Modric (C) were both named in the midfield for UEFA's team of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HN8js_0fvnoFTv00
Kevin De Bruyne was crucial in leading Manchester City to within minutes of the final in Paris

Kevin De Bruyne was named alongside Modric and Fabinho, with the City star making crucial contributions in each of City's knockout ties.

His goal against Atletico Madrid in the first instalment of their quarter-final tie proved the difference over the two legs, while he opened the scoring in City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Etihad in the humdinger opener to their tie last month.

In attack, Liverpool might be shocked to see neither Salah nor Mane made the XI. In Salah's usual right-side spot, UEFA opted for Kylian Mbappe, despite his side being knocked out of the competition at the first knockout hurdle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uvlqa_0fvnoFTv00
Not even Kylian Mbappe's heroics were enough for PSG to overcome their Champions League block - despite the round of 16 elimination, the Frenchman was still named in the XI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYvkc_0fvnoFTv00
UEFA named their team of the season on Tuesday with Real Madrid and Liverpool dominating

However, the Frenchman had scored twice across the tie with Real Madrid prior to Karim Benzema's astonishing second half rescue act.

Benzema's 15 goals across the competition guaranteed him a place in the side after one of the truly great continental campaigns. The hat-tricks at crucial moments against PSG and Chelsea, in particular, will live long in the memory of a club who have enjoyed plenty of glorious nights on the European stage.

Vinicius completes the team with his deployment on the left. Having slightly flown under the radar owing to Benzema's out-of-this-world performances, the Brazilian grew into the tournament at the crucial stage.

His goal to pull Real Madrid back to 3-2 at the Etihad was crucial in the context of that tie, while the significance of his finish on Saturday night needs little explanation.

Real pair Benzema and Vinicius were also awarded individual honours after being named the player of the year and young player of the year, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR8Ne_0fvnoFTv00
Karim Benzema enjoyed one of the great European campaigns, scoring 15 goals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PU2sC_0fvnoFTv00
Vinicius Junior's goal capped a stellar season in the competition for the young Brazilian

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Once a Gunner, always a Gunner': Alexandre Lacazette confirms he will leave Arsenal as a free agent this summer after five years at the club, as he says it has been an 'honour', thanks the fans and labels his stay a 'pleasure'

Alexandre Lacazette has confirmed he will leave Arsenal as a free agent when his contract runs down this month, bringing an end to his five-year stay at the club. The striker is poised to return to his former side Lyon, as reported by Sportsmail, and has announced his departure from the Emirates with a social media statement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brentford 'want to poach Emmanuel Dennis from relegated Watford but Hornets will demand £20m' for striker, who is also a target for Crystal Palace this summer

Brentford are reportedly keen to bring in Watford's Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis this summer to partner Ivan Toney. Dennis, 24, enjoyed a stellar season with the Hornets in the Premier League despite the club being immediately relegated back to the Championship. The Sun report that Thomas Frank would like to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Argentina star Lautaro Martinez reveals he wants to STAY at Inter Milan as he's got a 'clear plan'... handing suitors Chelsea and Tottenham a summer transfer blow

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has revealed he hopes to remain at Inter Milan, ending speculation about a potential move to the Premier League this summer. The 24-year old had been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham - where he would have joined up with former boss Antonio Conte - but it appears he will now not be moving to England this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Get the party started! Jesse Lingard winds down after his Manchester United exit with a trip abroad, with smiling star filming himself being serenaded by adoring fans and saying the moment is 'what it's all about'

Jesse Lingard has continued to enjoy the party lifestyle after his release from Manchester United, with the midfielder pictured being serenaded while on holiday. Lingard, 29, will depart his boyhood club at the end of June when his contract expires, bringing an end to his 20-year association with the Red Devils.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Karim Benzema
Daily Mail

Manchester United scouts rave over their OWN player Andreas Pereira after being sent to Brazil to pursue a transfer target... with the on-loan midfielder catching the eye of the Red Devils' talent-spotters

Manchester United scouts sent to watch a potential transfer target in Brazil have returned to report that their one of their own players was the most impressive on the pitch. United's talent-spotters sent to watch 21-year-old midfielder Joao Gomes play for Flamengo instead highlighted Andreas Pereira as the most notable performer on the night.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Mesut Ozil's on the scrapheap AGAIN! New Fenerbahce boss Jorge Jesus tells ex-Arsenal man he won't play for him, despite the midfielder wanting to stay, just 18 months after Gunners cut their losses on his £350k-per-week wages

Jorge Jesus has confirmed that Mesut Ozil won't play for the club again following his appointment as the new Fenerbahce manager. Jesus, 67, referred to 'the end of the Ozil era' when speaking to the press for the first time since his appointment, and suggested it was in the best interests of the club for the former Arsenal man not to feature again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes' long wait for Manchester United's No 8 shirt nears an end as his 'brother' Juan Mata finally vacates his dream squad number after leaving the club

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' wait for his favoured No 8 shirt appears to be at an end with Juan Mata's departure from Old Trafford. Fernandes has declared his desire to have the shirt number since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and even has the number tattooed on his arm, but it has been occupied by Mata since 2014.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa Champions League#Soccer#Premier League#Sports#Real Madrid#French#Psg#Belgian#Technical Observer#German
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'refuse to cancel Hector Bellerin's contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis'... with the Spaniard so desperate to re-join his boyhood club after a successful loan spell that he is 'willing to reduce his salary by more than half'

Arsenal are reportedly refusing to release Hector Bellerin from his contract to allow him to sign for Real Betis. The 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at the Spanish club, who his whole family are die-hard supporters of. Betis and Bellerin had hoped that a deal could be struck...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are set to unveil a statue of Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates Stadium' - with legendary boss to be immortalised alongside all-time greats Bergkamp, Henry and Adams

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be commemorated outside the Emirates Stadium with a statue. Wenger, who is the north London club's most successful manager, will be immortalised alongside former captain Tony Adams and iconic strikers Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, according to Gunnerblog. The French manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sven Botman confirms Newcastle and AC Milan ARE in the running to sign him this summer as the in-demand Dutch defender admits he intends to take a step away from Lille

Sven Botman has revealed he intends to leave Lille this summer amid links to Newcastle and AC Milan, and the defender confirmed both clubs are interested in signing him. Shortly after becoming the richest club in world football, Eddie Howe's side were heavily interested in Botman and made bids in the region of £32million during the January transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Who can FINALLY fix Manchester United's midfield? The Barcelona star who Ten Hag knows VERY well, a £100m Englishman looking to step up and long-standing targets at Wolves and Lazio are all summer options as they search for stars

It's Manchester United's most pressing need as the Erik ten Hag era at Old Trafford gets underway. A midfielder, or ideally two, to replace the departing Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata, finally solving a shortcoming in the United squad that has festered for several years now. Their lack...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Daily Mail

Phil Foden is a major doubt for England's opening Nations League clash against Hungary after Man City star missed final training session through illness

Phil Foden is now a huge doubt for England's opening Nations League clash after missing out on their final training session through illness. The 22-year-old, who has nominated for the PFA's Young Player of the Year award, looks set to miss out on the Three Lions game against Hungary on Saturday evening.
WORLD
Daily Mail

UEFA 'sincerely' apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans impacted by chaos which marred the Champions League final in Paris and launch a review into the 'frightening and distressing events'

UEFA have belated offered an apology for the chaos and disorder that was allowed to erupt and destroy last week’s Champions League final. It had taken six days for Europe’s governing body to acknowledge that there has been gross mismanagement at the game between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Stade de France but they finally moved to address an issue that has become political in nature.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Tearful Alexander Zverev leaves the court in a WHEELCHAIR after his ankle buckled in a sickening injury at Roland Garros, with his gripping semi-final with Rafael Nadal meeting an abrupt end

Rafael Nadal made the French Open final in sad and dramatic fashion when his opponent Alex Zverev was taken from the court in a wheelchair after suffering a severe ankle injury. The two of them were about to go into a second set tiebreak when, in the twelfth game, the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell lead New Zealand's fightback... as the pair combine to stifle England's bowling attack to bat Kane Williamson's side into a commanding position at Lord's

From the all-action, helter-skelter entertainment of day one to an attritional battle at Lord’s yesterday that left the new England in danger of suffering just as badly as the old one. By the close of the second day of the first Test under new management New Zealand had moved...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UFC
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'fear wantaway Robert Lewandowski will simply TEAR UP his contract and leave for just £20.5m', by using the rarely-used 2004 'Webster ruling' which allows players over 28 to buy out their deals

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly concerned that star-striker Robert Lewandowski will take legal action as he continues to push for a move out of Germany. The Polish striker made his desires to leave the club clear with the Bayern hierarchy after refusing to extend his current contract that comes to an end in summer 2023.
FIFA
Daily Mail

President of Serie A minnows Salernitana talks up move for Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United as free agent as he claims signing Uruguayan would be 'incredible gift' for city

Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino has said that he would 'love' to sign Edinson Cavani as a free agent this summer. The Campania side survived for the first time ever in Serie A after a remarkable second-half-of-the-season turnaround under Davide Nicola. Following that survival, Iervolino boldly told Italian publication Corriere that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo was the inspiration for his stunning success this season with Real Madrid - but he admits it's 'impossible' for him to match his former team-mate's achievements

Karim Benzema has praised former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo after his own stunning season for Real Madrid. Benzema has helped Real to triumphs in both LaLiga the Champions League this season, scoring 44 in 46 along the way - numbers of which Ronaldo himself would be proud - and believes he has what it takes to win his first Ballon d'Or title this year.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy