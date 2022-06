FRONT ON THE WAY: A surface front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the northern half of Alabama later today and tonight. It won’t rain everywhere, but where storms do form they could pack a punch. SPC continues a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for that part of Alabama north of a line from Grove Hill to Prattville to Roanoke.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO