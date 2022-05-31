Leeds United lead the hunt for talented Birmingham City youngster George Hall... but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Brighton

Leeds United have firmed up their interest in Birmingham City's highly rated midfielder George Hall.

The Championship side are fighting to keep hold of their England Under 18 international who has been courted by a number of clubs since breaking into the first team this season.

Leeds are understood to be willing to make a seven figure offer for the 17-year old who only signed his first professional contract in November. However, Birmingham are resisting Leeds' overtures insisting Hall can realise his potential better with them and that he will gain more first team opportunities by staying.

George Hall (left) broke into the Birmingham City team at the end of the 2021-22 season

Hall made his first team debut in January, where he impressed playing behind Troy Deeney, but had to wait until the last game of the season before he appeared again.

Encouraged by the fact he wasn't being selected, Brighton and Newcastle have been monitoring developments but it is Leeds who have made the first move.

Described by Birmingham Under 18s coach Martyn Olorenshaw as 'an attacking midfielder with an ability to create and score goals who is explosive, dynamic and has the prowess to influence games', Hall has been utilised in different midfield roles by England and that versatility has impressed Leeds.

The 17-year-old midfielder (right) has risen up at the ranks at St Andrew's in recent seasons

Birmingham have seen a number of their academy stars such as Jude Bellingham, Nathan Redmond and Demarai Gray leave for better opportunities over the years.

They are also facing up to the indignity of their academy being downgraded from Category One status following a lack of investment from the club's owners.

Indeed, the club remains the subject of takeover talks in a deal worth around £32million. Former Barcelona and Argentina forward Maxi Lopez and businessman Paul Richardson are considered to be the front runners as negotiations continue.