ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Emotional Graeme Souness admits he wouldn't want to play against Ukraine and wants them to BEAT his beloved Scotland in tomorrow's World Cup play-off - and then win the tournament in Qatar - to 'send a message to Russia'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Scotland captain Graeme Souness has admitted he wants his country to lose their World Cup play-off to Ukraine because he wants to send a message to Russia.

Steve Clarke's side face Ukraine on Wednesday night at Hampden Park - after the fixture was postponed from March following the Russian invasion - with the winner then taking on Wales on Sunday to decide who earns their place in Qatar.

Souness has put his loyalties aside as he revealed he is backing his country's opponents in the hope that the war-torn country can go on to lift the World Cup in Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c46u2_0fvnnkc700
Graeme Souness (left) admitted he wants Steve Clarke's (right) Scotland to lose to Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIAeh_0fvnnkc700

Scotland are unbeaten in their last eight games but the Liverpool legend questioned whether the players will truly want to win on Wednesday night.

Souness told The Times: 'When I have thought about this game in my quieter moments, I've thought, 'How would I deal with this?'

'Part of me keeps coming back to the fact that it's just a game of football, and do I really want to beat them? Whether it's sport, politics, the arts, whatever it is, we must send a message to Russia that it's not acceptable what they are doing.

'I'm going to find myself in a really difficult situation. I'll be emotional. I don't just want Ukraine to qualify, I want them to go there (Qatar) and win it.

'How far do you have to bury your head in the sand not to realise the situation the world's in right now? Will it be when someone presses the button on a nuclear weapon?

'I'd not want to be one of the Scottish players playing that night. I don't know where my emotions would be. My emotions when I think about it deeply are that it's more important than football to send a message that Russia's behaviour is unacceptable.

'The world has to unite and tell them that — you can hear the emotion in my voice. That's my over-riding feeling on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lp9OV_0fvnnkc700
Souness questioned whether Scotland's players will truly want to win against Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDbos_0fvnnkc700
The Scot claimed he wanted Ukraine to go on and win the World Cup to send Russia a message
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJtRO_0fvnnkc700
The Liverpool legend captained Scotland and claimed he found himself in a 'difficult situation'

'I'm doing it (working as a pundit) for television and I'm not sure how I'll cope with that. I know the majority of our supporters who go there will feel the same — there you are. It's going to be a really strange night.'

Clarke was asked about fSouness saying that he wanted Ukraine to win and then go on to lift the World Cup.

The Scotland manager said: 'I can't put myself into anyone else's mind, everyone has their opinion on the situation. Every opinion will be different.

'I focus on myself, I want to go to Qatar with Scotland and the players want to go as well so that is what I will focus on.'

Asked if there was any disappointment that an ex-Scotland skipper would think that way, Clarke replied: 'No anyone can have their own opinion.'

Just two games lie between Scotland and their first World Cup appearance since 1998 but Clarke faces Ukraine and a potential decider against Wales without star duo Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack.

The winner of the play-off final will be entered into Group B with England, USA and Iran at the tournament proper in November.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

England boss Gareth Southgate urges young Hungary fans to 'recognise why this is an opportunity to bring more tolerance' as Three Lions prepare for Nations League clash... having suffered horrendous racial abuse at same venue last year

England manager Gareth Southgate hopes the closure of the Puskas Arena to supporters except for 30,000 children and their guardians for Saturday's Nations League clash will be an 'education for the next generation' in Hungary. The venue in Budapest will be nearly half-full for the match despite a UEFA order...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatar#Scotland#Ukraine#Sports#Russian#Liverpool#Times
Daily Mail

Juventus are 'told to pay £23m for Udinese full-back Nahuel Molina', with 24-year-old Argentina international emerging as key target for Massimiliano Allegri this summer

Juventus have reportedly been told to pay £23m for Udinese full-back Nahuel Molina. The Argentine is said to have been on Juventus's radar all season having impressed for Udinese, with the Bianconeri having identified the player as one of their key summer targets. According to Tutto Sport, an Italian...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jet-setting Ukrainian CEO joins fight against Russians with his 'billionaire's battalion' after buying his own weapons and training farmers and factory workers to be battle-ready

The founder and CEO of one of Ukraine's largest grain production and export companies has created his own battalion to fight Russian troops on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine. Vsevolod Kozhemyako, is the head of Agrotrade Group, one of Ukraine's foremost crop producing enterprises whose grain is currently stuck in...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Argentina star Lautaro Martinez reveals he wants to STAY at Inter Milan as he's got a 'clear plan'... handing suitors Chelsea and Tottenham a summer transfer blow

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has revealed he hopes to remain at Inter Milan, ending speculation about a potential move to the Premier League this summer. The 24-year old had been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham - where he would have joined up with former boss Antonio Conte - but it appears he will now not be moving to England this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid condemn shambolic Champions League final organisation and demand answers from on 'why venue was chosen' and 'how fans were left defenceless' at the mercy of criminals in Paris

Real Madrid have issued a statement condemning the events around last Saturday’s Champions League final saying some of their supporters had to spend the night in hospital because of violent attacks in Paris. Sportsmail reported on Monday that Madrid fans had similar horror stories to their Liverpool counterparts and...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Leading ticket fraud expert slams 'really disturbing' bogus claims pumped out by French government about Champions League final and praises Liverpool fans for preventing disaster

A leading expert in ticket fraud has blasted the false narrative being pumped out by the French government and praised Liverpool fans for preventing a disaster. Reg Walker is an independent security expert and has more than 30 years' experience of working around major events. He has watched extensive footage...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane reveals he will do whatever 'the Senegalese people want' in regards to his future at Liverpool... claiming '60-70 per cent' of his homeland fans want him to 'leave' the Merseyside club

Sadio Mane told reporters that he would do whatever 'the Senegalese people want' when asked about his future at Liverpool. Mane has been linked with a departure from Anfield this summer as he searches for a new challenge. It is believed Bayern Munich could be his likely destination. The 30-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Has Putin purged his top commander? General leading the Ukraine war 'hasn't been seen in two weeks' amid rumours he is no longer in charge

Russia's top commander in Ukraine hasn't been seen for two weeks and may no longer be in charge of the invasion, officials have claimed. General Aleksandr Dvornikov, an accused war criminal who helped Assad gas his own people in Syria, was tapped by Vladimir Putin to lead his armies in April, after he was forced to abandon a blundering assault on Kyiv and refocus on Donbas.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scotland abandons census deadline AGAIN and extends it by another ten days after recording lowest ever response rate in modern era of 87.5%

The Scottish census deadline has been delayed for a second time after 'dire' figures revealed the lowest-ever response rate with around 400,000 households yet to fill it in. The census was scheduled to take place in 2021 and went ahead in the rest of the UK, but the Scottish government ruled to delay it by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
Daily Mail

President of Serie A minnows Salernitana talks up move for Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United as free agent as he claims signing Uruguayan would be 'incredible gift' for city

Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino has said that he would 'love' to sign Edinson Cavani as a free agent this summer. The Campania side survived for the first time ever in Serie A after a remarkable second-half-of-the-season turnaround under Davide Nicola. Following that survival, Iervolino boldly told Italian publication Corriere that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are set to unveil a statue of Arsene Wenger outside the Emirates Stadium' - with legendary boss to be immortalised alongside all-time greats Bergkamp, Henry and Adams

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to be commemorated outside the Emirates Stadium with a statue. Wenger, who is the north London club's most successful manager, will be immortalised alongside former captain Tony Adams and iconic strikers Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, according to Gunnerblog. The French manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sven Botman confirms Newcastle and AC Milan ARE in the running to sign him this summer as the in-demand Dutch defender admits he intends to take a step away from Lille

Sven Botman has revealed he intends to leave Lille this summer amid links to Newcastle and AC Milan, and the defender confirmed both clubs are interested in signing him. Shortly after becoming the richest club in world football, Eddie Howe's side were heavily interested in Botman and made bids in the region of £32million during the January transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mesut Ozil's on the scrapheap AGAIN! New Fenerbahce boss Jorge Jesus tells ex-Arsenal man he won't play for him, despite the midfielder wanting to stay, just 18 months after Gunners cut their losses on his £350k-per-week wages

Jorge Jesus has confirmed that Mesut Ozil won't play for the club again following his appointment as the new Fenerbahce manager. Jesus, 67, referred to 'the end of the Ozil era' when speaking to the press for the first time since his appointment, and suggested it was in the best interests of the club for the former Arsenal man not to feature again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'fear wantaway Robert Lewandowski will simply TEAR UP his contract and leave for just £20.5m', by using the rarely-used 2004 'Webster ruling' which allows players over 28 to buy out their deals

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly concerned that star-striker Robert Lewandowski will take legal action as he continues to push for a move out of Germany. The Polish striker made his desires to leave the club clear with the Bayern hierarchy after refusing to extend his current contract that comes to an end in summer 2023.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes' long wait for Manchester United's No 8 shirt nears an end as his 'brother' Juan Mata finally vacates his dream squad number after leaving the club

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes' wait for his favoured No 8 shirt appears to be at an end with Juan Mata's departure from Old Trafford. Fernandes has declared his desire to have the shirt number since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 and even has the number tattooed on his arm, but it has been occupied by Mata since 2014.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy