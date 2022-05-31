Berks County Best Kept Secrets Tour

Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, the official tourism bureau for Berks County, welcomed new members to its Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The new directors include Rajavel Jagadesan, Chatty Monks Brewing Company; Christian Crespo, City of Reading; Kendra Cook, Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles; Carla Kishbaugh, Residence Inn Wyomissing; Levi Landis, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts; Pauline Milwood, PH.D., Penn State Berks; and Mark Ratcliffe, West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. Additionally, Dan Brown, Deerfoot Vineyard & Winery; Jenny Frei, Bear Creek Mountain Resort; and Cammie Harris, Reading Film Fest as Associate Board Members, who will fill the spots of board members stepping down later in the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year.
