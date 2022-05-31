ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Berks County Best Kept Secrets Tour

bctv.org
 4 days ago

BERKS COUNTY’S BEST KEPT SECRETS TOUR—June 9 thru 25, 2022. An unusual shopping/food and fun adventure featuring 40 off-the-beaten path businesses hand-picked for their uniqueness. Set up like a home or garden tour, you’ll travel place to place, in your own vehicle, enjoying all the special free things (refreshments, games, gifts,...

www.bctv.org

FOX 43

Local businesses, residents celebrate Taste of Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — On a gorgeous Friday afternoon, residents and business owners took to Main Street for the Taste of Lititz event. “You can’t have a more perfect day to go out and support your businesses," said resident Cyndi Delong. More than 30 vendors from Lititz flocked downtown...
LITITZ, PA
bctv.org

Learn About Native Plants at the Wyomissing Public Library

Jessie Shiffler, President of Wild Ones of Southeastern PA chapter, will present a program about Native Plants in the Landscape on Monday, June 6 at 6 PM at the Wyomissing Public Library. Ms. Shifler will discuss the importance of, and ways to, reduce turfgrass lawns and plant native plants to increase ecosystem function for all flora and fauna, including pollinators. She will also talk about the actionable steps we can take to increase biodiversity, beautify properties, improve forage and bring life to our yards.
WYOMISSING, PA
bctv.org

Kutztown Folk Festival 6-3-22

Host Patrick Donmoyer shares footage of some popular attractions at the Kutztown Folk Festival in past years at the event on Pennsylvania German. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the...
KUTZTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Berks County Public Libraries Purchase Digital Books with Remaining ARPA Funds

The Berks County Public Library (BCPL) System finalized the last of two significant purchases to its countywide digital collection, spending the remaining $50,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to increase the number of electronic materials available to Berks County residents. Nearly 1,600 digital titles were added to the online collection, bringing the total number of eBooks and eAudiobooks to over 30,000.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

2nd Friday brings Easels on the Avenue, Live Music, Mural Walk to West Reading

Every 2nd Friday of the month, the West Reading shops and restaurants celebrate with “2nd Friday on the Avenue” hosted by the West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation (WRCRF). 2nd Friday on the Avenue is a time to celebrate and recognize our independent shops and locally owned restaurants! Join us Friday, June 10th in West Reading!
WEST READING, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Resident Artists Selected to Work in GoggleWorks Studio and Gardens

Constance McBride’s retrospective,’Between Two Worlds’. GoggleWorks Center for the Arts (GoggleWorks) announced the upcoming arrival of three national artists participating in their 2022 Summer Artist-in-Residency program: Kate Rusek, Nathan Tietbohl, and Janine Wang. The residency program, which has hosted 15 artists from six countries, is a 10-week juried live-work residency. Beginning June 6th the artists will take up residence near the art center in downtown Reading and work in its many studios–and now gardens–to collaborate, experiment, and expand their artistic boundaries.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Charles Evans Cemetery 6-1-22

Host Vicky Heffner speaks with Floyd Turner about the Charles Evans Cemetery and the history of veterans and war heroes being buried there on #YourBerksHistory. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
READING, PA
bctv.org

LGBT Center Announces Ribbon-Cutting at New Satellite Location

The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new satellite location in Pottstown, formally opening its doors to the community at 6pm on Monday, June 6th. “The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in Montgomery County, just as in Berks County,”...
POTTSTOWN, PA
bctv.org

Opus One Berks Chamber Choir 6-2-22

Host Pat Perfect welcomes Mikaila Milks of the Opus One Berks Chamber Choir to discuss the group of singers and their upcoming performances on Greater Reading ACT UP. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania’s Americana Region Announces New Board Members

Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, the official tourism bureau for Berks County, welcomed new members to its Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The new directors include Rajavel Jagadesan, Chatty Monks Brewing Company; Christian Crespo, City of Reading; Kendra Cook, Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles; Carla Kishbaugh, Residence Inn Wyomissing; Levi Landis, GoggleWorks Center for the Arts; Pauline Milwood, PH.D., Penn State Berks; and Mark Ratcliffe, West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation. Additionally, Dan Brown, Deerfoot Vineyard & Winery; Jenny Frei, Bear Creek Mountain Resort; and Cammie Harris, Reading Film Fest as Associate Board Members, who will fill the spots of board members stepping down later in the 2022 – 2023 fiscal year.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

National Donut Day on Friday includes hole-sale deals

You can bet dollars to donuts that those sugary, deep-fried treats will be more popular on Friday. And in some cases, they’ll require fewer dollars. National Donut Day falls on the first Friday in June each year – June 3 this year. And not only are most area...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Interactive Storymap of Schuylkill River Documents Ecological Status, Local Perceptions

It’s Rivers Month in Pennsylvania! To celebrate, the nonprofit Schuylkill River Greenways, in partnership with Berks Nature, Bartram’s Garden, The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, Stroud Water Research Center, and Princeton Hydro launched a new interactive ArcGIS StoryMap web page that reveals local perceptions of the Schuylkill River and documents the ecological status of the main stem through a year-long water quality and trash monitoring project: bit.ly/schuylkillriver. The ultimate goal of this new publicly-available resource is to connect residents and communities with the Schuylkill River and to encourage engagement with this special resource.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

First Fridays this summer are packed with FUN! [Paid Press Release]

This post is paid advertising by Mondays Market, CLA, Downtown Lebanon, and Penn State REACH. Beginning June 3, First Fridays will be bigger and better than ever. With support from WellSpan Health, a new collaboration will bring health and wellness, community projects and more fresh fruits and vegetables to First Fridays. In collaboration with Monday’s Market, Downtown Lebanon, Penn State REACH, Community of Lebanon Association and the Lebanon Musicians, First Friday will offer an array for fresh food, music, health activities, food trucks and more. These festivities will be held at the YMCA Train Depot from 4-7 p.m.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Wyomissing restaurant's new owners to keep it in the family

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery has changed its ownership and leadership, but kept it in the family. Usman "Oz" Chaudhry said he and his brother, Rizwan "Riz" Chaudhry, on Wednesday took over ownership of the eatery at 1245 Penn Ave. from his cousin, Hamid Chaudhry. Hamid Chaudhry...

