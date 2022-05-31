ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Andre reveals his car has been ROBBED during his latest Grease performance as he says 'I'm sad but thankfully no one was hurt'

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Peter Andre's car was broken into on Monday night, with the singer revealing the culprit had 'got all the stuff' while he was on stage.

The devastated star, who is currently starring in Grease The Musical at Dominion Theatre, found his car window smashed following his latest performance and took to Instagram to update his followers.

Showing his fans the damage and shards of glass scattered in the vehicle, the thespian, 49, said: 'So came out of the venue tonight at Grease and this is what happened. Someone has smashed it, got all the stuff - thankfully left my child seat there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc0Gk_0fvnlIAJ00
Smash and grab! Peter Andre has revealed his car was ROBBED on Monday night his latest Grease performance as he says 'I'm sad but thankfully no one was hurt'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzSPB_0fvnlIAJ00
Short of luck: Peter, who is starring as radio announcer Vince Fontaine in the musical, apologised to his fans who had flocked to see him, (pictured this month)
'I know things could be a lot worse': Peter expressed his sadness over the crime in an Instagram post 

'Taken quite a few things. I feel really bad because people were coming up and I just couldn't talk to them, I said, "I have to go because of what's happened."'

Ever the courteous star, Peter, who is starring as radio announcer Vince Fontaine in the musical, apologised to his fans who had flocked to see him, despite the unforeseen circumstances.

The video's caption read: 'So this happened last night :(((.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGhB5_0fvnlIAJ00
Theft: The thespian, 49, showed his fans the damage and shards of glass scattered in the vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UVqv_0fvnlIAJ00
Video: The singer explained: 'So came out of the venue tonight at Grease and this is what happened. Someone has smashed it, got all the stuff - thankfully left my child seat there'

'Sorry to all those that were coming up after the show and I couldn’t really talk and had to go. @greasewestend.

'I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it’s still sad. And thankfully no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things.'

A source told MailOnline: 'Peter is fine but just in shock.'

His fanbase - which on Instagram comprises 1.8million - rushed to offer supportive messages.

Ben Ofoedu wrote: 'Sorry to hear this [prayer emoji] ❤️'.

Someone else assured: 'Karma will get them don't worry [sic]'.

Another chimed: 'What is wrong with people! Sorry to hear of this Pete. Sending love to your beautiful family'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UubvD_0fvnlIAJ00
'Karma will get them!' His fanbase - which on Instagram comprises 1.8million - rushed to offer supportive messages

Last year, writing in New magazine in the wake of Declan Donnelly being targeted by burglars, Peter recalled a similar incident that happened when he was in Australia.

He explained: 'Our home was broken into three times in one night by the same people while we were asleep.

'They took jewellery and it was horrifying. You want to feel safe in your own home.

'Knowing someone has been in it, with an intent to take your things, and the fear of them possibly wanting to do worse, is horrible.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jtHY0_0fvnlIAJ00
Court-bound? Last week, it was reported that Peter cannot recall an alleged one-night stand with Rebekah Vardy and is talking to lawyers about how to stop her claim being repeated – along with her jibe that he is 'hung like a chipolata'

Last week, it was reported that Peter cannot recall an alleged one-night stand with Rebekah Vardy and is talking to lawyers about how to stop her claim being repeated – along with her jibe that he is ‘hung like a chipolata’.

During the Wagatha Christie libel trial in the High Court this month, Rebekah was asked about her kiss-and-tell interview in which she claimed she had a tryst with the former pop star in 2001.

Peter is upset that the claims, made in the News Of The World in 2004, have resurfaced and that he was given no warning they would be detailed in Mrs Vardy’s court battle with fellow Wag Coleen Rooney.

Sources say the father-of-four has consulted lawyers because he has no memory of a night of passion with Rebekah, 40, at a Buckinghamshire hotel.

‘Pete doesn’t remember meeting her, never mind anything else,’ said one insider. ‘At the time of the article he was younger, he didn’t have children and it didn’t matter so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwsj2_0fvnlIAJ00
Comments: Rebekah told London's High Court that she regretted comparing Peter's private member to a 'chipolata' in a kiss-and-tell newspaper interview in 2004

IN THIS ARTICLE
