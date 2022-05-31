ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is 'delayed until mid-August' after initially being pencilled in for July 23, with a 'dispute over broadcast rights holding up the Brit's shot at heavyweight redemption'

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly been pushed back until mid-August.

The Brit is set to face Usyk for a second time this year after losing his unified heavyweight titles when they last collided back in September.

A rematch between the pair was expected to take place in Saudi Arabia on July 23, but The Telegraph are now reporting that it has been delayed until mid-August due to a dispute surrounding broadcast rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pk3pc_0fvnjXEO00
Anthony Joshua's rematch against Oleksandr Usyk has been pushed back until mid-August

Sky has secured a deal with Joshua to show his date of destiny with Usyk on their Box Office platform in the UK, while DAZN - promoter Eddie Hearn's exclusive broadcast partner - are taking the international rights.

The report states that an extra two or three weeks will be required to iron out the existing issues concerning the broadcast deals.

However, Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk has told Planet Sport that he is yet to hear of plans to delay the rematch.

Krassyuk branded the report 'internet rumours' while insisting the delay had 'never been discussed'.

It is believed the return bout will still be staged out in the Middle East, where Joshua previously reclaimed his unified crown against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

The delay would allow him more time to gel with new trainer Robert Garcia amid reports claiming he has joined forces with the Mexican-American

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqWcK_0fvnjXEO00
Joshua is looking to reclaim his unified heavyweight titles after losing to Usyk in September
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4rxW_0fvnjXEO00
A dispute concerning the Brit's broadcast deals is currently holding up negotiations

Additional time is also understood to be required to create a purpose-built stadium in Saudi Arabia fitted with air conditioning, an essential given the searing temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

Hearn revealed in an interview with iFL TV this week that while his proposed date of July 23 was not guaranteed, an official announcement confirming the rematch is on the horizon.

'When you question about will there be a delay? If there is, you're talking about two weeks and it's for no other reason than time and making sure we can promote the fight in the right way,' he said.

'The fight is happening, the fight is agreed in terms of where it will take place and both sides have agreed, both sides have agreed the deal, and both sides have agreed everything.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUvv8_0fvnjXEO00
Joshua will now have more time to gel with new trainer Robert Garcia before the rematch

'It's just probably taken 10 days longer than we wanted it to and without putting a date all I can tell you is we are finalising the final bits of paperwork, and everything is agreed. So, standby.'

Joshua's tilt at revenge has taken longer to confirm than anticipated, with Usyk only recently leaving the frontline in Ukraine to begin his preparations for it.

The three-belt champion had been serving in his home country's territorial regiment amid the war with Russia, meaning his rematch with AJ was forced to take a back seat.

After departing for a training camp in Poland at the end of March, Usyk's sights are now set on defending his heavyweight crown.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua will need to 'make drastic changes' to win his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, claims Joe Joyce, who believes he'd have a 'much closer fight' against the Ukrainian

British heavyweight Joe Joyce has tipped WBA, IBF and WBO title holder Oleksandr Usyk to beat Anthony Johsua in a rematch. Joyce claimed that Joshua would need to make drastic changes to beat Usyk and reclaim his belts for a second time, before calling out the Ukrainian fighter. "Juggernaut" Joyce...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ex world champion boxer David Haye, 41, appears in court to deny assaulting another man during gig at Hammersmith Apollo in October last year

Former world Champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court this morning charged with attacking a man at a gig in London. The heavy-weight fighter is accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London last October 30. At Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, the 41-year-old denied...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'fear wantaway Robert Lewandowski will simply TEAR UP his contract and leave for just £20.5m', by using the rarely-used 2004 'Webster ruling' which allows players over 28 to buy out their deals

Bayern Munich are growing increasingly concerned that star-striker Robert Lewandowski will take legal action as he continues to push for a move out of Germany. The Polish striker made his desires to leave the club clear with the Bayern hierarchy after refusing to extend his current contract that comes to an end in summer 2023.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Sky
Person
Eddie Hearn
Daily Mail

Tearful Alexander Zverev leaves the court in a WHEELCHAIR after his ankle buckled in a sickening injury at Roland Garros, with his gripping semi-final with Rafael Nadal meeting an abrupt end

Rafael Nadal made the French Open final in sad and dramatic fashion when his opponent Alex Zverev was taken from the court in a wheelchair after suffering a severe ankle injury. The two of them were about to go into a second set tiebreak when, in the twelfth game, the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Real Madrid condemn shambolic Champions League final organisation and demand answers from on 'why venue was chosen' and 'how fans were left defenceless' at the mercy of criminals in Paris

Real Madrid have issued a statement condemning the events around last Saturday’s Champions League final saying some of their supporters had to spend the night in hospital because of violent attacks in Paris. Sportsmail reported on Monday that Madrid fans had similar horror stories to their Liverpool counterparts and...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Argentina star Lautaro Martinez reveals he wants to STAY at Inter Milan as he's got a 'clear plan'... handing suitors Chelsea and Tottenham a summer transfer blow

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez has revealed he hopes to remain at Inter Milan, ending speculation about a potential move to the Premier League this summer. The 24-year old had been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham - where he would have joined up with former boss Antonio Conte - but it appears he will now not be moving to England this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

UEFA 'sincerely' apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans impacted by chaos which marred the Champions League final in Paris and launch a review into the 'frightening and distressing events'

UEFA have belated offered an apology for the chaos and disorder that was allowed to erupt and destroy last week’s Champions League final. It had taken six days for Europe’s governing body to acknowledge that there has been gross mismanagement at the game between Real Madrid and Liverpool in the Stade de France but they finally moved to address an issue that has become political in nature.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Box Office#Dazn#Mexican
Daily Mail

President of Serie A minnows Salernitana talks up move for Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United as free agent as he claims signing Uruguayan would be 'incredible gift' for city

Salernitana president Danilo Iervolino has said that he would 'love' to sign Edinson Cavani as a free agent this summer. The Campania side survived for the first time ever in Serie A after a remarkable second-half-of-the-season turnaround under Davide Nicola. Following that survival, Iervolino boldly told Italian publication Corriere that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane eyes incredible landmark of 50 England goals - 'still a few behind Wazza' - with prolific striker aiming to edge towards Wayne Rooney's record of 53 against Hungary in Nations League

Harry Kane says he will not focus too much on trying to reach 50 England goals when the Three Lions face Hungary on Saturday. The Tottenham striker is currently on 49 goals for his country, joint-second on the all-time list with Sir Bobby Charlton and four behind record scorer Wayne Rooney.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy