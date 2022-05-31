Bill Oddie, 80, admits to feeling 'not wanted' and losing his enthusiasm after 'grim' few years being unable to work and dealing with mental illness

He has spoken in the past about his depression battle, which saw him admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2009, after he was dropped from Springwatch.

And now, Bill Oddie, 80, has admitted to feeling 'not wanted' and losing his enthusiasm after a 'grim' few years dealing with mental illness and being unable to work.

On Monday night, the writer tweeted his thoughts, and questioned if he is 'turning into Ethel Merman?' but concluded that 'many people are a lot worse.'

Bill told his Twitter followers: 'In case you're wondering. Or if you're not. The past few years have been a bit grim. For me, I mean.

'Illnesses, Couldn't work. Not wanted anyway!? Tech blind. Lost enthusiasm. "But I am still here." Turning into Ethel Merman? Still, so many people are a lot worse.'

Ethel Merman was an American actress and singer, known as 'the undisputed First Lady of the musical comedy stage.'

MailOnline has contacted Bill Oddie's representatives for comment.

Last June, Bill claimed he was 'knocking on Heaven's door' for almost a year after getting lithium poisoning.

The writer informed fans of his struggle, tweeting: 'For nearly a year I have been nigh on comatose. Knocking on Heaven's door with lithium poisoning. Saved by consultant at Royal Free Hospital.

'Then months mostly avoiding life and people. Depressed or asleep. Scaring my family and myself. No joy and no hope.'

However things are looking up for the star, as he went on: 'Then ten days ago everything changed . Energy returned. No longer intimidated by tech, politics ,or the world as it is.

'Loving the Euros, thrilled by 'Lady Parts' on Ch4, revelling in my garden, friends, family and Sandy the dog. How?! Why? Meds, magic , or miracle?'

According to the NHS, lithium is a type of medicine known as a mood stabiliser. Too much lithium in the blood can trigger serious side effects, including causing people to lose their appetite and feel sick, lightheaded, drowsy or confused.

It can also lead to blackouts, shaking, muscle weakness, blurred vision and difficulty speaking.

Bill first revealed his condition in September 2020, but added that he was either 'depressed or asleep' after contracting lithium toxicity during lockdown.

At the time, the conservationist and birdwatcher took told his followers he had been 'very ill' with 'lithium toxicity,' and has been recovering but was still 'confused about most things.'

Bill wrote: 'Just so you know, I have been very ill most of this summer. Lithium toxicity. Almost fatal!

Bill has previously spoken about suffering from crippling depression, which saw him admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2009, after he was dropped from the BBC show Springwatch.

The naturalist has also been open about receiving a bipolar diagnosis while in hospital and being helped by a lithium prescription.

Oddie found fame in the 1970s as a member of comic trio The Goodies, alongside Tim Brooke-Taylor and Graeme Garden.

And in recent years has appeared on BBC's seasonal nature series Springwatch and Autumnwatch.