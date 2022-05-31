ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'My fave family ever!' Fans devastated as Gogglebox stars the Baggs family quit Channel 4 show after three series to focus on work commitments

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They were known for their hilarious comments while watching TV.

But the Baggs family have quit Gogglebox after three series on the beloved Channel 4 show.

The Essex family - made up of Dad Terry, mum Lisa and sons Joe and George - made the decision to leave due to work commitments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ML8vs_0fvniQ9w00
Goodbye! The Baggs family have quit Gogglebox after three series on the hit Channel 4 show

Joe shared a statement from the family on his Instagram alongside a slew of snaps from their time on the series.

He wrote: 'Hey everyone! Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family.

'After 3 incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show. We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.

'With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series, but are so grateful for the opportunity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFjtV_0fvniQ9w00
Too busy: The Essex family - made up of Dad Terry, mum Lisa and sons Joe and George - made the decision to leave due to work commitments
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JT95o_0fvniQ9w00
Exit: Joe shared a statement from the family on his Instagram alongside a slew of snaps from their time on the series
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rR6mg_0fvniQ9w00
Saying bye: He wrote: 'Hey everyone! Wanted to give you a quick update on the Baggs family'

Fans were understandably upset by the news and took to the comments section to wish the family all the best.

One said: 'Gonna miss you all, favourite family on gogglebox'.

A second agreed: 'Good luck to all of you!!! My fave family ever!!'

A third echoed: 'Nooooooo!!!! One of my faves from the show . But to be honest you’re more entertaining over on tiktok.

'I hope you guys leaving means there’s a possibility of your own show coming'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhnKj_0fvniQ9w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loZJa_0fvniQ9w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2498Ka_0fvniQ9w00
'Fave family': Fans were understandably upset by the news and took to the comments section to wish the family all the best

And Gogglebox co-star Ellie Warner commented: 'All the best to you guys' followed by a string of heart emojis.

The sad news comes after Gogglebox's Chris Ashby-Steed quit fame for a much quieter life in rural Wales with his new husband Tony - following claims he was bullied off the programme by his ex-boyfriend and co-star Stephen Webb.

Tony blasted production staff on the Channel 4 series in September, where he alleged in a string of tweets that Stephen's behaviour was perpetuated by behind-the-scenes bosses.

Having enjoyed a run on the reality show between 2013 and 2018, he was swiftly replaced by Stephen's now-husband Daniel Lustig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24F8js_0fvniQ9w00
Moving on: The sad news comes after Gogglebox's Chris Ashby-Steed quit fame for a much quieter life in rural Wales with his new husband Tony - following claims he was bullied off the programme by his ex-boyfriend and co-star Stephen Webb

Now a resident of Adpar, which is in Newcastle Emlyn, the TV personality has been keeping his fans abreast with renovations to the couple's gorgeous property.

It was back in January when he made the announcement on Instagram, along with a slew of exterior snaps of the detached double-fronted house.

He wrote of the imposing property: 'Introducing you to our new home, finally exchanged contracts on our beautiful Victorian home in south-west Wales, it was love at first sight! Xx.'

Most recently, Chris shared a sunny snap from his garden workshop where he had been busy crafting decorations for their abode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hx1sh_0fvniQ9w00
Happier times: It comes after Tony blasted the series in September, where he alleged that Stephen's (left) behaviour was perpetuated by bosses (pictured with Chris in the 2010s)

He penned in his caption: 'Spending a little bit of time in my workshop making things on this beautiful sunny day and this is my view, just love living here in wales x.'

Representatives for Gogglebox and Stephen have been contacted for comment by MailOnline.

In September, Tony blasted production staff on the Channel 4 series in a string of tweets which tagged Paige Deville, 24, following her then-recent claims of having an unpleasant experience as a contributor as well.

'Our hearts go out to you @Paige_deville. The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him,' he began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRl4A_0fvniQ9w00
Busy bee: Now a resident of Adpar, which is in Newcastle Emlyn, the TV personality has been keeping his fans abreast with renovations to the couple's gorgeous property

'The helped him get his mum on the show behind Chris's back without even telling him and then a couple of weeks before filming, Stephen through [sic] one of his usual diva strops and refused to film with Chris, and would only film with his mum.

'They did NOTHING! Chris was devastated then they didn’t contact him once after he was forced off, and I was left to deal with Chris’s shattered mental health.

'Even a year later when the story partly came out, the Daily Mirror and the BBC were too scared to allow the whole truth to come out for fear of being sued.

'The studio imposed a kind of gagging order on him to stop the story coming out. Awful people the lot of them. You’re better off away from it, hun xxx,' he concluded.

An original couch potato since its 2013 debut, Chris was removed from the show and replaced with Stephen's mum in 2018, a move he admitted left him suicidal. He married Tony a year before the event took place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCRYn_0fvniQ9w00
Imposing: It was back in January when he made the announcement on Instagram, along with a slew of exterior snaps of the detached double-fronted house

He told the Mirror back in 2019: 'There have been times where I’ve felt so low that I think, "How can I kill myself?"'

Before recently admitting she left the show amid a bitter feud with her mum Sally, Paige posted on Twitter that she could not continue 'due to long hours of filming, restrictiveness, control of our actions and opinions & zero aftercare support'.

A Gogglebox representative told MailOnline at the time: 'The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.'

Paige's allegations of 'long hours' and 'restrictiveness' come after Gogglebox production staff alleged they were 'screamed at for 12 hours a day' earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8tJB_0fvniQ9w00
Stunning: Most recently, Chris shared a sunny snap from his garden workshop where he had been busy crafting decorations for their abode

Staff claimed they suffered 'inhumane' working conditions on the Channel 4 show, and allegedly suggested they were told not to disrupt filming by going into Covid self-isolation.

Studio Lambert, the company which produces the popular programme, came under fire after it received complaints from several members of staff, The Guardian reported at the time.

While the show was used as part of Channel 4's #StayAtHome campaign, staff were reported to have claimed they were told to avoid having to self-isolate.

There were also claims that off-screen staff were allegedly forced to go without breaks and work excessive hours to ensure the hit show was ready.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0sIx_0fvniQ9w00
Shocking: The husband (right) of ex-Gogglebox star Chris (left) blasted the show's bosses in a string of September tweets, following Page Deville's claims of 'zero aftercare'

One ex-employee apparently said it was the worst job they ever had, insisting the way staff were treated was at times 'inhumane'.

As concerns began to emerge, the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) - which supports staff and freelancers working in the media and entertainment industry - were said to have been contacted.

Specifically, the union is working towards making working conditions better for those working in reality TV.

It launched its #UnseenOnScreen campaign through its Unscripted Branch, which aims to raise awareness of bullying and harassment in the TV sector.

Several complaints have reportedly been submitted to the Bectu about Studio Lambert and the union said it was attempting to arrange a meeting with the production company.

A Studio Lambert spokesperson said: 'Studio Lambert takes the welfare of its teams extremely seriously across all its productions, and has a number of measures in place to encourage people to come forward with any concerns they may have, as well as support systems for a range of issues.'

Channel 4 are said to have set up a whistleblower service for staff, a move reportedly welcomed by Gogglebox employees.

If you have been affected by this story, call The Samaritans at any time, from any phone for FREE, on 116 123.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pej5a_0fvniQ9w00
Gone: Paige (left) and her mum Sally (had) had been a regular member of the show since her debut in 2019

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 4
Daily Mail

My hell living as a royal: Former Qatari princess found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella described lonely 'golden cage' in final interview and how prince had wooed her despite 28-year age gap - before she was forced to sell jewels after bitter divorce

A former princess of Qatar who was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Marbella opened up about her 'nightmare' life as a royal in her final interview just weeks before her death. Princess Kasia Al Thani, 45, was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: A snub for the Queen of celebrities: Buckingham Palace REJECTS Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee official party after reality star flew to London with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the celebrations

She may be the Queen of celebrities, but Kim Kardashian's dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed. Despite her best efforts, officials at Buckingham Palace have rejected her pleas to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday. Representatives for the star,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Lady Louise borrows from Sophie's wardrobe! Queen's granddaughter, 18, pairs a floral dress with her mother's Philip Treacy hat from 2009 as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour

Lady Louise Windsor borrowed her mother's hat as she joined her family for Trooping the Colour to kick off the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Queen's granddaughter, 18, looked elegant in a Philip Treacy hat first sported by Sophie Wessex, 57, to Trooping the Colour in 2009, which she paired with a vibrant pink floral dress. The teenager finished the look with a pair of delicate pink earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The royal SHUSH from Aunty Meghan! Duchess of Sussex cheekily puts her finger to her lips as she tells young royals to be quiet during Horse Guards Parade - as she and Prince Harry are seen for first time at Queen's Platinum Jubilee

An animated Meghan Markle appeared to playfully 'shush' a group of young royals as she made her first appearance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, from a window overlooking Horse Guards Parade in central London. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, chatted with 11-year-old Savannah Philips and her sister Isla, 10, together...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's showstopping return: Duchess of Sussex sports a navy dress and HUGE hat as she entertains the royal children at Trooping the Colour

The Duchess of Sussex put on a showstopping display as she made her first royal appearance in two years at Trooping the Colour. Meghan Markle, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall to watch the spectacular military event from the Major General's Office overlooking the Whitehall parade ground.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

What the royals said at St Paul's: Lip reader reveals light-hearted moments including Princess Eugenie worrying about her dry skin and Meghan Markle telling Zara Tindall she 'looks great'

A lip reading expert has revealed some of the conversations shared by the royals as they attended the Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul's today, with members of the Firm discussing the weather, fashion, and their dry skin. According to Juliet Sullivan, footage from the event shows Meghan Markle,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragic love triangle twist after a 'hero' Aussie teen is stabbed to death outside KFC - as it's revealed he was about to become a dad: 'You'll never be forgotten'

A teenager who died during a mass brawl outside a KFC was allegedly attacked over a love triangle involving his pregnant girlfriend, with devastated loved ones remembering him as a 'hero'. Lachlan Andrews, 17, and Harrison Hone, 18, were allegedly stabbed at the restaurant in Casino in NSW's northern rivers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Er..a little premature?' Sadiq Khan is mocked over Twitter blunder as official Mayor account posts message about how it 'was an honour' to attend St Paul's Jubilee service - 39 minutes BEFORE it began

Sadiq Khan was this morning questioned about his time travelling abilities after he posted gushing praise of how the Jubilee Service of Thanksgiving had gone - 39 minutes before it took place. Mr Khan - one of many dignitaries at the St Paul's ceremony - was accused of 'obvious insincerity'...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy