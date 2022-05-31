ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Outlaw Hacking Group' Resurfaces

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent digital forensic analysis activity that was conducted in February 2022 by CYE’s Critical Cyber Operations group, found a range of malicious tools including scripts and malware installed on a server. Two highly active tools were designed for conducting crypto mining and SSH brute forcing additional servers. The last successful...

hackernoon.com

Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
MilitaryTimes

The DoD’s cyber force must partner with industry to compete at the speed of relevance

During an April 5 posture hearing into the work, the challenges and the future of U.S. Cyber Command, one of the consistent themes that emerged centered around manpower and how tomorrow’s cyber force will be built and maintained. Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, the head of the command, acknowledged those challenges and said one of his top five priorities is recruiting, retention and training.
MILITARY
hackernoon.com

Why Flutter is the Silver Bullet to Reduce App Development Cost

There is no golden rule of how you can develop an application without spending a considerable amount of money. Fortunately, there are certain frameworks and tools that could reduce the cost of app development without compromising on quality. Flutter is the most popular cross-platform app development framework. Google created and released this open-source tool in 2018 to help developers build a single app for multiple platforms using the same codebase. The latest version, Flutter 3, got released bringing a range of new and exciting features and taking the developer community by storm.
CELL PHONES
#Hacking#Security Systems#Computer Security#Outlaw Hacking Group#Cye#Critical Cyber Operations#The Outlaw Hacking Group#Trendmicro
hackernoon.com

10 Principles of Proper Database Benchmarking

At DB Benchmarks we specialize in latency testing. We make sure some query against some database takes 117ms today, tomorrow, and in a week. We also develop an open-source platform so you can do it too. In this article, I would like to share the 10 most important principles that we’ve formulated for ourselves that help us make high-quality benchmarks. The principles are: test different databases on the exactly same hardware, test with full OS cache purged before each test. Measure cold run time separately and test on a fixed CPU frequency.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MilitaryTimes

Time is now to reconsider autonomous weapons rules, Horowitz says

WASHINGTON — Nearly a decade after it was signed, a directive that laid out the ground rules for U.S. autonomous weapons is due for a refresh, according to the leader of the Pentagon’s emerging capabilities policy office. Given the time passed and significant advancements in artificial intelligence and...
MILITARY
hackernoon.com

A Local Business SEO Case Study

Jennifer Davy wanted to modernise her marketing and use the power of the internet to generate new clients and customers. She had a basic, homemade website that she describes as ‘minimal and amateur… a primary school effort’ In all the years it had been online, Jennifer had never received a single inquiry through the site. Her existing website was totally failing to generate her any business at all. The decision was made to build a new website from scratch using Wix, which is a self-hosted website building tool that is highly user-friendly and simple to work with.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hackernoon.com

What is the Difference Between Web2 vs Web3

Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 are the two most significant developments in the history of the internet. Web2 is an important part of the digital revolution, which has changed how we think about content creation and distribution. Web3 is a decentralized web that will have no central point of control. It will be a peer-to-peer network where users can freely interact without interference from third parties. The web3 ecosystem will allow people to create their own websites, apps, and other digital assets on the blockchain with the help of smart contracts.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Evil Corp hackers evolve ransomware tactics to dodge US sanctions

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, sanctioned Evil Corp in December 2019, citing the group’s extensive development of Dridex malware, which the gang used to steal more than $100 million from hundreds of banks and financial institutions. Since, Mandiant researchers have observed a number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hackernoon.com

Appium Testing for Flutter Apps

Flutter is an UI development framework, open-sourced by Google. It allows you to make cross-platform mobile apps. It is similar to React Native, which is a framework built by Facebook. Flutter uses a reactive UI framework, similar to Facebook's React framework. The app runs inside a Dart virtual machine, which supports hot reloading. Make sure your Flutter app is configured to run automated tests. Use the**enableFlutterDriverExtension** before running your first automated test.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

Nginx Logs - Fair Database Benchmarks

10+ million standard HTTP logs collected by Nginx on ecommerce website zanbil.ir. We found the data collection on <https://www.kaggle.com/datasets/eliasdabbas/web-server-access-logs and found it very interesting to make a test with. The dataset represents a very standard nginx http access log. Here’s an example:```54.36.149.41.41 - - 22/Jan/2019:03:56.51. "GET /image/60844/productModel/200x200 HTTP/1.1" 200 5667 "Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 6.0; ALE-L21 Build/HuaweiALE-L In this article, we’ll observe another test added todb-benchmarks - 10+ million standard HTTP logs collected by Nginx on the e-commerce website zanbil.ir.
SOFTWARE
Fox News

FBI director: Russia, China cyberattacks hit 'things we depend on,' targeting 'oil, gas, schools, 911'

FBI Director Christopher Wray urged cooperation between state and private entities in an effort to combat widespread threats of ransomware and cyberattacks from rogue nations and rival states to target vital U.S. infrastructure and civilian targets, including hospitals, schools and local law enforcement. "Malicious cyber actors are going to continue...
BOSTON, MA
TechRadar

Russia is spending big on VPN

Since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, Russian government agencies have been spending big on Virtual Private Network (VPN) services to circumvent internet censorship enforced by - the Russian government. Top10VPN (opens in new tab) recently took a closer look at Russia’s official public procurement database, managed by the...
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Google's RankBrain Algorithm: Optimizing your Pages for a Good Spot on SERPs

Greg Corrado, a Google senior research scientist revealed, in an interview with Bloomberg, that RankBrain is the 3rd most important ranking factor. Since its inception, it has improved the quality of search results by displaying only well-optimized pages. In 2015, Eric Enge, from Stone Temple, shared with Fast Company, how Google improved in about 55% of those unknown queries in 2013. As Google RankBrain improves, more pages that don't deliver relevant results to search queries will be rolled out, eventually. But you can optimize your pages to meet the ranking criteria for the RankBrain algorithm. These optimization strategies would include,
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

The Economic Consequences of the Peace: Chapter II - Europe before the War

Before 1870 different parts of the small continent of Europe had specialized in their own products; but, taken as a whole, it was substantially self-subsistent. And its population was adjusted to this state of affairs. After 1870 there was developed on a large scale an unprecedented situation, and the economic condition of Europe became during the next fifty years unstable and peculiar. The pressure of population on food, which had already been balanced by the accessibility of supplies from America, became for the first time in recorded history definitely reversed. As numbers increased, food was actually easier to secure. Larger proportional returns from an increasing scale of production became true of agriculture as well as industry. With the growth of the European population there were more emigrants on the one hand to till the soil of the new countries, and, on the other, more workmen were available in Europe to prepare the industrial products and capital goods which were to maintain the emigrant populations in their new homes, and to build the railways and ships which were to make accessible to Europe food and raw products from distant sources. Up to about 1900 a unit of labor applied to industry yielded year by year a purchasing power over an increasing quantity of food. It is possible that about the year 1900 this process began to be reversed, and a diminishing yield of Nature to man's effort was beginning to reassert itself. But the tendency of cereals to rise in real cost was balanced by other improvements; and—one of many novelties—the resources of tropical Africa then for the first time came into large employ, and a great traffic in oil-seeds began to bring to the table of Europe in a new and cheaper form one of the essential foodstuffs of mankind. In this economic Eldorado, in this economic Utopia, as the earlier economists would have deemed it, most of us were brought up. That happy age lost sight of a view of the world which filled with deep-seated melancholy the founders of our Political Economy. Before the eighteenth century mankind entertained no false hopes. To lay the illusions which grew popular at that age's latter end, Malthus disclosed a Devil. For half a century all serious economical writings held that Devil in clear prospect. For the next half century he was chained up and out of sight. Now perhaps we have loosed him again. What an extraordinary episode in the economic progress of man that age was which came to an end in August, 1914! The greater part of the population, it is true, worked hard and lived at a low standard of comfort, yet were, to all appearances, reasonably contented with this lot. But escape was possible, for any man of capacity or character at all exceeding the average, into the middle and upper classes, for whom life offered, at a low cost and with the least trouble, conveniences, comforts, and amenities beyond the compass of the richest and most powerful monarchs of other ages. The inhabitant of London could order by telephone, sipping his morning tea in bed, the various products of the whole earth, in such quantity as he might see fit, and reasonably expect their early delivery upon his doorstep; he could at the same moment and by the same means adventure his wealth in the natural resources and new enterprises of any quarter of the world, and share, without exertion or even trouble, in their prospective fruits and advantages; or he could decide to couple the security of his fortunes with the good faith of the townspeople of any substantial municipality in any continent that fancy or information might recommend. He could secure forthwith, if he wished it, cheap and comfortable means of transit to any country or climate without passport or other formality, could despatch his servant to the neighboring office of a bank for such supply of the precious metals as might seem convenient, and could then proceed abroad to foreign quarters, without knowledge of their religion, language, or customs, bearing coined wealth upon his person, and would consider himself greatly aggrieved and much surprised at the least interference. But, most important of all, he regarded this state of affairs as normal, certain, and permanent, except in the direction of further improvement, and any deviation from it as aberrant, scandalous, and avoidable. The projects and politics of militarism and imperialism, of racial and cultural rivalries, of monopolies, restrictions, and exclusion, which were to play the serpent to this paradise, were little more than the amusements of his daily newspaper, and appeared to exercise almost no influence at all on the ordinary course of social and economic life, the internationalization of which was nearly complete in practice.
SOCIETY
hackernoon.com

Truflation: On Demand Inflation Data Powered by Chainlink Oracles

Truflation is powered by Chainlink Oracles to serve users live, up-to-date aggregated inflation data for use in their decentralized apps. Truflation is a data aggregation suite of APIs that allows users to fetch compilations of present and past rates in the US economy, including, but not limited to: inflation rates, price indexes, and other inflation categories such as food or housing.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military hackers conducting offensive operations against Russia

The U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), the U.S. military combatant command in charge of cybersecurity and cyberwarfare, revealed for the first time this week that it has been waging offensive cyber operations to help Ukraine. In an exclusive interview with Sky News published Wednesday, CYBERCOM’s commanding officer, Gen. Paul Nakasone, said...
MILITARY
hackernoon.com

My Best Travel APIs

API (Application Programming Interface) is a software medium that allows two programs to interact. Travel APIs can do various sorts of things such as retrieving information about hotel and flight bookings and presenting it in different forms according to your needs. In this article, we are going to look at some of the best APIs to date. The best travel APIs are available in two options: Self-Services APIs and Enterprise APIs. Skyscanner flight search API will allow you to search flights, compare prices and find the cheapest ticket and the best route.
TRAVEL

