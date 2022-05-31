ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Entrepreneurship is an Act of Generosity

hackernoon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntrepreneurship is an act of generosity, and why not say, love. Imagine for a moment the origin of any object that is close to you, a water bottle, for example. Now think about all the phases of the process until it arrived at your desk. First, someone found a...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

A Dynamic Trio of Black Friends Created A Card Game To Combat Cancel Culture

LikeU, a new Black-owned and created card game, was formed by three friends who envision a world without cancel culture and with more love. Friends Kiara Imani, Brian Taylor, and Michael Nelder Henderson came together to introduce an experience that strives to combat cancel culture, one deck at a time. Motivated by storytelling, the trio intended for players to connect through powerful connections by getting to know each other and discovering what they have in common.
HOBBIES
Brooklyn Muse

A Poem about Spirit

This poem is about lifting the veil we each have before taking on human form. Random rememberings and notions of spirits. Faded thoughts may resonate with the reader and awaken personal memories.
BROOKLYN, NY
hackernoon.com

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 10

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter X.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gre
hackernoon.com

Why The Best Entrepreneurs Care More About Results Than Hours

Jack Dorsey has a Zen-like attitude and composure and his ability to manage two publicly traded companies at the same time. Jack reminds me of Tim Ferris, that has widely contributed to the idea of working productively and effectively. Most people waste most of their time on stuff that doesn’t matter, and that is why seasoned entrepreneurs have a very strong gut feeling of what they need to do next. Sam Altman: "Focus is a force multiplier on work. Almost everyone I’ve ever met would be well-served"
ECONOMY
Creative Corner

Opinion| The God of Small Things

From the moment I began reading it, I was blown away. I am still in shock after reading it. Two kids are trying to unravel the mystery of illicit love, broken families, and horrible betrayals in this tale. India's complex social structure, such as its forbidden sex and violent spousal abuse, makes it enticing.
SheKnows

Avoid the Dreaded Summer Slump With These Under-$10 Workbooks That Parents Call a "Must-Have"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. School may be out for the summer, but parents know it’s important to keep their kiddos’ brains sharp so they’re ready to go when school starts again in the fall. That’s why thousands of parents are picking up these summer activity workbooks from Amazon that help your kids work on reading comprehension, writing, science, math, and social studies all while they continue to have their summer fun. Summer Bridge Activities has a line of...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NPR

'Nasty, Brutish, and Short' contends that all parents are raising little philosophers

Nasty, Brutish, and Short by Scott Hershovitz starts out like a fable. Once upon a time, the author — director of the Law and Ethics Program and professor of law and philosophy at the University of Michigan — begot two sons, Rex and Hank, whom he has been raising as philosophers from toddlerhood. "If you've got a young kid, you are raising a philosopher, whether you know it or not," he asserts.
RELATIONSHIPS
hackernoon.com

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 2 - Father and Son

We will leave Danglars struggling with the demon of hatred, and endeavoring to insinuate in the ear of the shipowner some evil suspicions against his comrade, and follow Dantès, who, after having traversed La Canebière, took the Rue de Noailles, and entering a small house, on the left of the Allées de Meilhan, rapidly ascended four flights of a dark staircase, holding the baluster with one hand, while with the other he repressed the beatings of his heart, and paused before a half-open door, from which he could see the whole of a small room. This room was occupied by Dantès’ father. The news of the arrival of the Pharaon had not yet reached the old man, who, mounted on a chair, was amusing himself by training with trembling hand the nasturtiums and sprays of clematis that clambered over the trellis at his window. Suddenly, he felt an arm thrown around his body, and a well-known voice behind him exclaimed, “Father—dear father!” The old man uttered a cry, and turned round; then, seeing his son, he fell into his arms, pale and trembling. “What ails you, my dearest father? Are you ill?” inquired the young man, much alarmed. “No, no, my dear Edmond—my boy—my son!—no; but I did not expect you; and joy, the surprise of seeing you so suddenly—Ah, I feel as if I were going to die.” “Come, come, cheer up, my dear father! ’Tis I—really I! They say joy never hurts, and so I came to you without any warning. Come now, do smile, instead of looking at me so solemnly. Here I am back again, and we are going to be happy.” “Yes, yes, my boy, so we will—so we will,” replied the old man; “but how shall we be happy? Shall you never leave me again? Come, tell me all the good fortune that has befallen you.” “God forgive me,” said the young man, “for rejoicing at happiness derived from the misery of others, but, Heaven knows, I did not seek this good fortune; it has happened, and I really cannot pretend to lament it. The good Captain Leclere is dead, father, and it is probable that, with the aid of M. Morrel, I shall have his place. Do you understand, father? Only imagine me a captain at twenty, with a hundred louis pay, and a share in the profits! Is this not more than a poor sailor like me could have hoped for?” “Yes, my dear boy,” replied the old man, “it is very fortunate.” “Well, then, with the first money I touch, I mean you to have a small house, with a garden in which to plant clematis, nasturtiums, and honeysuckle. But what ails you, father? Are you not well?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Opinion: Cloning of the Human beings: An utterly controversial subject and discordant with Human Individuality

Self-preservation and propagation of genes is an innate instinct in every organism and being in the world. Such drive occasionally becomes even more pronounced in the various realms of the animal kingdom. For instance, a male lion will often try to kill the lion litters born to another male lion to mate with the female, hoping to mate with the mother during the next mating cycle.
hackernoon.com

Parasocial Relationships: A Pervasive Risk

Parasocial relationships are defined by a lopsided perception of connection: one side feels highly connected, while the other might not be aware of the relationship at all. The core principle of a parasocial relationship is that it is created through the belief that when you know a lot about someone else, they’re also prone to know a little about you. This misguided belief is a consequence of the proliferation of mass media. We form bonds with others even in their physical absence if we perceive ourselves to be recognized by them in other ways.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy