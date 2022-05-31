ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Nintendo Consoles Based on Games

Cover picture for the article1) Nintendo Switch 2) Super Nintendo 3) Wii 4) Nintendo DS Consoles 5) Nintendo 64 6) Nintendo GameCube 7) Nintendo Entertainment System. To a certain degree, all Nintendo game systems are classics and fan favorites. But it’s hard to deny that some consoles are better simply because of their library of...

ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
ComicBook

Popular PS1 Game Getting New Feature 23 Years Later

A popular PS1 game is getting a new feature over 23 years later, courtesy of PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is expanding next month with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the latter of which gives subscribers access to a library of backward compatible games across PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP. One of the games that's going to be included in this library is 1999's Syphon Filter, one of 1999's highest-rated games and one of the most popular PS1 games across the entire generation. At release, the game garnered a 90 on Metacritic and spawned a series that consists of several games spanning PS1, PS2, and PSP. We haven't seen anything from the series since 2007, but it's going to be included in PS Plus Premium.
TechRadar

How to play Steam VR games with an Oculus Quest 2

Open up Steam VR while using the Desktop menu option in the Oculus PC app. While there is an incredible library of Meta Quest 2 games to play, they aren’t the only VR titles out there. Before the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) showed us the potential...
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding 12 More Games in May 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of titles that subscribers on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and cloud devices will be able to access before May comes to a close. In total, Microsoft is adding 12 new games to Game Pass before the end of the month. Combined with the seven titles that have already come to the service in the past couple of weeks, this makes the Xbox Game Pass offering for May one of the more extensive lineups that we've seen so far in 2022.
epicstream.com

Is the Dragon Ball Super Manga Finished or Ongoing? Current Status

Dragon Ball Super is a 131-episode anime that was released from July 2015 to March 2018. It was followed by a movie, entitled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, in 2018, and it has been announced that a second film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, will make its film debut in June 2022. But Is the Dragon Ball Super manga finished or ongoing?
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
SVG

The Internet Has A New Favorite Pokemon

The latest generation of "Pokemon" games, "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Violet," were first announced back in February. And although gamers were immediately smitten with the new round of Starter Pokemon — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — everyone has been waiting to learn more about the next wave of monsters that can be captured in the series' newest region. On the morning of June 1, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet," which showed off some interesting stealth mechanics, new Professors, and (of course) plenty of Pokemon. Among these were returning favorites like Pikachu, awesome-looking legendaries named Koraidon and Miraidon, and the internet's newest hero: Lechonk.
hackernoon.com

Overwatch 2: Will It Hold Up?

The announcement of Overwatch 2, revealed at Blizzcon 2019, divided much of the games fanbase. The main problem, as it seems to have turned out, was the lack of direction from higher ups in regards to what exactly they wanted done with the sequel. The community seems happy just to have any sort of content added. For the first time in a long time, fans are excited for what the future holds, and eager to see more of the game they've been so patiently waiting for.
hackernoon.com

How the Metaverse is Transforming Online Gaming and Entertainment

With the Metaverse, VR technology that allows users to interact and experience shared environments, online entertainment could take on a whole new form. Virtual real estate, the ability to buy virtual land, and horizon worlds are all part of a the new phenomenon in online decental games you can start playing with a VR or AR headset, anytime you have a connection. With avatars, players will be able to see and interact with other players in a much more realistic way. The Metaverse will also open up new possibilities for games and betting experiences.
GamesRadar

The best PS4 controllers you can buy in 2022

Play your preferred way on PlayStation with our list of the best PS4 controllers for pro and general use. The PS4 is still a super popular console and finding the best PS4 controllers to go with it can give you the edge compared to just sticking with the same model that came with the console - although as you will see from our list - the DualShock is a great option.
Digital Trends

The best fan-made Pokémon games

The Pokémon franchise has touched the lives of millions of gamers. The original games were unlike anything else on the market, creating a whole new genre of games focused on collecting and battling a swath of unique and interesting creatures. The main series games have undergone numerous graphical updates, introduced and removed new gameplay mechanics, and introduced hundreds of brand new Pokémon to the different regions. They’ve been inspirational to dozens of other developers to create games similar, but even fans have tried their hand at creating their own fan games.
ComicBook

New Frogger Game Announced

Frogger is one of the longest-lasting franchises in all of gaming, and the series is set to return with an all-new game later this week! Launching on Apple Arcade on June 3rd, Konami's Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins is a follow-up to 2019's Frogger in Toy Town. The game will task players with guiding Frogger through more than 100 levels, filled with three-dimensional puzzles and hidden treasures. The game's "fun and friendly" story will revolve around the Salientians, an ancient frog tribe, and Froglets that have begun missing around the world.
TechRadar

Assassin's Creed Origins gets a 60fps bump on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles tomorrow

It's been a long wait since Ubisoft confirmed it, but Assassin's Creed Origins is finally getting a 60 frames-per-second patch for new-gen consoles this week. Launching on June 2, this patch gives Assassin's Creed Origins a significant performance improvement on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Confirming release details on Twitter (opens in new tab), Ubisoft achieved this via PS4 and Xbox One backwards compatibility, and these editions were previously locked to 30fps gameplay.
CNET

Snag an Xbox Series S and Elden Ring for Just $320 Right Now at Amazon

Even for casual gamers, it's hard to ignore the buzz around FromSoftware's latest latest hit, Elden Ring. And if you've been suffering from some serious FOMO -- fear of missing out -- because you don't have a console or computer that can run it, now's your chance to get in on the action. Right now, Amazon has a bundle including the next-gen Xbox Series S and a digital copy of Elden Ring on sale for $320. With the console on sale alone for $279 (a $20 savings), that essentially gets you the game for $41, rather than the typical $60, a price drop that we don't expect to see for a long time, given the game's popularity.
