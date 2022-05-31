Chelsea interested in Lautaro Martinez transfer after £4.25bn takeover as Inter Milan make Romelu Lukaku ‘priority’

INTER MILAN striker Lautaro Martinez is reportedly on Chelsea's radar with the Serie A side desperate to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the San Siro.

Belgian centre-forward Lukaku is facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge just a year after joining on a £97.5million deal.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be heading back to Inter Milan this summer Credit: Getty

Inter centre-forward Lautaro Martinez is understood to be on the Blues' radar Credit: Getty

It is understood that the 29-year-old, who was the Blues' top scorer in the 2021-22 season with 15 goals in all competitions, is keen to re-join Inter.

A loan deal could be on the cards with the Nerazzurri unwilling to match the player's £325,000-a-week salary.

Chelsea are said to be prepared to subsidise some of his wages as they look to offload the ex-Everton ace.

Lukaku is seen as a top 'priority' and 'primary need' for Inter according to Calciomercato as they state that the Italian side will meet with his representatives on Tuesday.

After missing out on the Italian top-flight title by two points to rivals AC Milan, Inter are claimed to want to snap up Lukaku 'quickly'.

Should Chelsea allow Lukaku to depart, they could replace him with his former team-mate Martinez.

According to The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel's side are huge admirers of the Argentine ace.

Chelsea have cash to splash this summer after the club's £4.25bn takeover was confirmed on Monday.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But it has been stated that Martinez could prove to be too expensive for Chelsea, with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku seen as a cheaper alternative.

It is understood that Inter would only be prepared to part ways with the former Racing Club star should they receive a fee in the region of £51m.

In what is expected to be a busy transfer window in West London, French winger Ousmane Dembele could be snapped up on a free.

The 2018 World Cup winner had decided to run his contract down at Barcelona after rejecting numerous offers to extend his stay at the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remains on Chelsea's radar after they failed to nab him last year.

And Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi is also a reported target to provide competition for Reece James.