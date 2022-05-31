ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan in Zimbabwe 2022

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article11 1st Twenty20 international (12:00 BST) 12 2nd Twenty20 international (12:00 BST) 14 3rd...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Asylum seekers stage hunger strike as UK prepares Rwanda deportation

Asylum seekers at an immigration detention centre in the UK say they went on hunger strike after being told they would be deported to Rwanda. Seventeen asylum seekers at Brook House detention centre near Gatwick Airport, Sussex, have told the BBC of an atmosphere of distress and despair among detainees.
IMMIGRATION
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Lagos okadas: Nigeria crushes 2,000 motorcycle taxis

More than 2,000 confiscated motorcycle taxis have been crushed in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, following a ban on the vehicles, known as okadas. The move comes following the lynching of a man by suspected riders last month, which sparked outrage. Sunday David, a 38-year-old sound engineer, was killed in the...
CARS
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Queen pulls out of St Paul's Cathedral service

The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace. The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said. However, she did take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on...
U.K.
BBC

Harry and Meghan: Royals wish Lilibet a happy first birthday

Senior royals have tweeted their birthday wishes to Lilibet - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who turned one on Saturday. The greetings came from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elaine Thompson-Herah chases maiden world gold

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex Date: Sunday, 5 June Time: 19:00-21:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Three, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah says the prospect of winning her first individual world gold is a key motivation for her season. The 29-year-old missed...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: City besieged and football triumph

Russian forces have been intensifying attacks around the eastern city of Severodonets on the 99th day of Moscow's invasion. The last major centre held by Ukraine in the Donbas region is under attack from "from all directions", Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said, adding that intense street-to-street fighting in the city had hampered evacuations.
POLITICS

