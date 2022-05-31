Afghanistan in Zimbabwe 2022

Asylum seekers at an immigration detention centre in the UK say they went on hunger strike after being told they would be deported to Rwanda. Seventeen asylum seekers at Brook House detention centre near Gatwick Airport, Sussex, have told the BBC of an atmosphere of distress and despair among detainees.
South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
More than 2,000 confiscated motorcycle taxis have been crushed in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, following a ban on the vehicles, known as okadas. The move comes following the lynching of a man by suspected riders last month, which sparked outrage. Sunday David, a 38-year-old sound engineer, was killed in the...
The Queen will not attend Friday's Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral after experiencing discomfort while watching Thursday's parade at Buckingham Palace. The decision was made with "great reluctance" after considering the "journey and activity required", the palace said. However, she did take part in a beacon lighting ceremony on...
Nigerian police say a man who had a row with a Muslim cleric died in the capital, Abuja, after being set ablaze by a mob supporting the cleric. The 30-year-old man, Ahmad Usman, was in a local vigilante group and police say about 200 people were mobilised against him. There...
Senior royals have tweeted their birthday wishes to Lilibet - the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who turned one on Saturday. The greetings came from the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as her aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex Date: Sunday, 5 June Time: 19:00-21:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Three, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app. Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah says the prospect of winning her first individual world gold is a key motivation for her season. The 29-year-old missed...
Russian forces have been intensifying attacks around the eastern city of Severodonets on the 99th day of Moscow's invasion. The last major centre held by Ukraine in the Donbas region is under attack from "from all directions", Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said, adding that intense street-to-street fighting in the city had hampered evacuations.
