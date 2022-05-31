ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embarrassment for Lord's as 17,000 tickets remain unsold for the first four days of England's Test match with New Zealand - with fans asked to pay £160 to watch a poorly-performing team during a cost of living crisis

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England's new cricket era is set to start against a backdrop of empty seats with over 17,000 tickets still unsold for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Test at Lord's.

Captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum begin their tenures in the first Test against New Zealand, starting on Thursday, but ticket sales have been sluggish for the first four days.

It's an embarrassing prospect for Lord's and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) but the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) blamed London-based cricket fans going away for the four-day Bank Holiday as the main reason for the low crowd.

But fans have pointed to England's dreadful run of just one win in their last 17 Tests and expensive prices of up to £160 per ticket amid a cost of living crisis.

A check of the Lord's ticket website on Tuesday morning revealed over 1,100 available seats for day one of the match on Thursday.

There are almost 2,300 unsold tickets for day two on Friday, 4,450 for day three on Saturday and over 9,300 for day four on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oIaR_0fvnf9wv00
Lord's could be far from full when England take on New Zealand in this week's Test match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AFT8W_0fvnf9wv00
It is the start of a new era for English Test cricket with Ben Stokes (left) as captain and Brendon McCullum (right) as coach

Lord's has promised commemorations for the Queen's Jubilee but neither that, nor fresh leadership of the England side have ensured a sell-out crowd at the Home of Cricket.

Many of the remaining tickets were in the £110-£160 price bracket with under-16s afforded no concession rate.

Chris Millard, the managing director of the Barmy Army fan group, said the prices were proving prohibitive as people tightened their belts.

He told the Daily Telegraph: 'It has to be price. We do not get tickets at Lord's as a group, but speaking to a lot of people who go every year, they have been put off due to price and the cost of living crisis.'

The former England captain Michael Vaughan was also critical of the prices, tweeting: 'Lord's not being full this week is embarrassing for the game... Try and blame the Jubilee if they want but I guarantee if tickets weren't £100-£160 it would be jam packed!!! Why are they so expensive???'

He added: 'How about working out a way to get the tickets remaining at Lords to kids with a parent for £40 to make sure it is full... it's the school holidays and lots of kids will be around to go to the Test match??'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZ6fl_0fvnf9wv00
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was critical of the prices being asked at Lord's
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uZX1_0fvnf9wv00
The Lord's ticket website showed over 9,300 tickets still available for day three on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehHti_0fvnf9wv00
Over 1,100 tickets remained unsold for the first day of the Test on Thursday as of Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxsDX_0fvnf9wv00
Even more of the tickets, priced from £110, are available for the second day on Friday

But a MCC statement read: 'With the Queen's Platinum Jubilee double bank holiday weekend also taking place, we have seen a reduction in our usual expected attendance numbers.

'However, sales remain strong for the opening two days of the match and across our other international fixtures this year.

'Whilst we recognise that the top price tickets available are at a premium price, we believe that across the whole ground, this represents good value to watch top-class international cricket at one of the world's most iconic sporting venues, with many pricing points available.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvH9B_0fvnf9wv00
A sold-out crowd at Lord's for the Ashes Test match against Australia there back in 2019

The MCC announced this month that red, white and blue bunting and floral decorations will mark the Platinum Jubilee at the Test, which is the first in a three-match series.

The low crowd could mean a low-key start to England's latest 'red ball reset' with Stokes replacing Joe Root as captain following a fifth consecutive series defeat in the West Indies in March.

Kiwi McCullum has come in as England's new coach and one of his first acts was to recall the veteran pace bowling duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were dropped for the Caribbean trip.

