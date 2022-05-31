ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Frank Lampard is fined £30,000 by the FA after he criticised the refereeing in Everton's defeat by Liverpool, having accused Stuart Attwell and VAR of refusing his side a penalty at Anfield because 'you don't get them here'

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Frank Lampard has been hit with a £30,000 fine by the FA after being charged for breaching rules over his comments criticising referee Stuart Attwell in the wake of Everton's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last month.

Boss Lampard was infuriated by the decision from the official not to award a penalty after Anthony Gordon was tackled inside the box by Joel Matip, with Attwell having waved away the appeals. The incident was also checked over by VAR.

Speaking post-match, Lampard insinuated that the Reds would have been awarded the spot-kick if Mohamed Salah had gone down instead, and it is those remarks that have now landed him in hot water - with the FA confirming his punishment today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KeK4_0fvnesFe00
Frank Lampard has been fined £30k by the FA for criticising the Merseyside derby refereeing

A statement said: 'An independent Regulatory Commission has fined Frank Lampard £30,000 after finding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing.

'The Everton FC manager made the comments after their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday 24 April 2022, and he denied that they constitute improper conduct as they imply and/or attack the integrity of the match referee - or referees generally - and/or bring the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.'

Lampard denied the charge, but it has been upheld in an independent hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUmMB_0fvnesFe00
Anthony Gordon went down in the box after a tackle by Joel Matip, but no penalty was given

The Toffees had taken the dramatic step of contacting the Professional Game Match Officials Board for a second time this season with concerns over the decision.

'It was a penalty,' Lampard said in his interview after the Merseyside derby. 'If that was Mo Salah at the other end, he gets a penalty.

'You don't get them here (Anfield). That's the reality of football sometimes.

'If you look back with that on VAR, there's questionable things going on, maybe that's to be expected when you come here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CyD26_0fvnesFe00
Lampard insinuated a big team bias post-match, and has now been punished for his comments

The day after, the FA confirmed they had asked Lampard to explain his comments.

In March, the club received an apology after they lodged another official complaint, from PGMOL chief Mike Riley, following a handball from Rodri that was not penalised in Everton's costly home defeat by Manchester City.

On that occasion, referee Paul Tierney was unsighted and the VAR, Chris Kavanagh, decided there was insufficient evidence to show the ball struck the midfielder's arm.

But the decisions did not affect Everton's bid to avoid relegation, as they wrapped up Premier League survival by beating Crystal Palace 3-2 despite trailing by two goals.

