ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua rematch fight with Oleksandr Usyk DELAYED again and pushed back into August with deal still not signed

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ANTHONY JOSHUA'S must-win Oleksandr Usyk rematch now looks set for August.

Hours after the September points loss of his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, 32-year-old AJ said he was snapping up an instant rematch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmVUh_0fvneLZ100
Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk now looks set to be in August Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUeUq_0fvneLZ100
The Ukrainian claimed the heavyweight titles from AJ in September Credit: Getty

But the July 23 target is now just eight weeks away and the huge amount of promotional work still required to sell the Saudi Arabia showdown means it is likely to be delayed.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian Usyk's life was turned upside down when Russia invaded his homeland.

But he got his wife and children to safety and is now at a top-secret training camp, believed to be in the Czech Republic.

Joshua parted with decade-long mentor Rob McCracken after the second loss of his pro career and has moved to train at Loughborough University under Angel Fernandez.

The Watford powerhouse is flying in experienced American trainer Robert Garcia, as an extra set of eyes, and he will need time to assess Joshua and the new gameplan to attack Usyk with far more purpose than in their last clash.

The Saudi billionaires funding the battle, to help flog the controversial state as a tourist hotspot, expect press conferences in London, Saudi and New York as part of a gruelling junket.

And the final few days leading up to the battle will be filled with media commitments, meaning training time for a late-July clash is dwindling.

Promoter Eddie Hearn insists the site deal is agreed and all parties are happy, with an official announcement imminent.

SUN BINGO GET £50 BONUS & 50 FREE SPINS TODAY

However, the size and scale of the deal means a two-week delay is likely.

And the urgency is based on Joshua's decision to box again as early as December.

Rival promoter Frank Warren - fresh from hosting Tyson Fury's Wembley win over Dillian Whyte - has no involvement in the clash but he reckons there must be a problem holding up the overdue unveiling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBoeG_0fvneLZ100
Joshua will battle the champion in Saudi Arabia but may have to wait a little longer Credit: INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney: ‘There’s something wrong with him [Kambosos’

By Brian Webber: Devin Haney has concluded that there’s something wrong with unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. after meeting with him a handful of times in the build-up to their fight this Sunday, June 5th, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. At first, WBC lightweight champion Haney...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: You Have To Respect Haney - No Promoter, No Help, A Depleted Corner

Eddie Hearn is standing firm on his opinion that WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney has every odd stacked against him this coming weekend. Haney traveled over to hostile territory to collide with WBA, WBO, IBF champion George Kambosos in a full division unification, on June 5 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. (June 4 in United States).
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Ukrainian#Loughborough University#American#Saudi#Sun Bingo Get
Boxing Scene

Kenichi Ogawa-Joe Cordina, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From Cardiff

Kenichi Ogawa is set for his third title fight on the road. The defending IBF junior lightweight titlist travels to hostile territory for the first defense of his belt, as he faces unbeaten contender Joe Cordina. Both boxers made weight for their scheduled 12-round bout, which headlines a DAZN show from Motorpoint Arena in Cordina’s hometown of Cardiff, Wales.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ex world champion boxer David Haye, 41, appears in court to deny assaulting another man during gig at Hammersmith Apollo in October last year

Former world Champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court this morning charged with attacking a man at a gig in London. The heavy-weight fighter is accused of attacking Nickesh Jhala at the Hammersmith Apollo in west London last October 30. At Westminster Magistrates Court this morning, the 41-year-old denied...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

England are 'going to attack the second day' against New Zealand at Lord's, vows Matt Potts - as 'over the moon' fast bowler reveals his elation after taking four wickets on Test debut

England's new Test captain Ben Stokes was put through the wringer on a chaotic first day as 17 wickets fell against New Zealand at Lord's. His team reached stumps on 116 for seven, having earlier dismissed the world champions for 132. But Stokes was out for just one in a fast-moving final session, as England collapsed from 59 without loss to bring the tourists back into contention.
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy