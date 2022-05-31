ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald’s records Jubilee version of I’m Lovin’ It jingle with Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

By Chris Pollard
 3 days ago
BURGER giant McDonald’s has recorded a special Platinum Jubilee version of its famous “I’m lovin’ it” jingle – performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The iconic five-note “sting” has been made fit for a Queen with a regal 35-strong ensemble featuring brass, strings, percussion, and woodwind.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a regal version of I'm Lovin' It Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep
The McDonald's jingle is only five notes, but they have been made fit for a Queen Credit: Joe Pepler/PinPep

The chain is also giving customers the chance to dine like royalty with an elegant china set designed to look like its iconic cardboard packaging.

And to round off the celebrations, they will rename their Quarter Pounder on Thursday and Friday – making it the Royale with Cheese, in honour of Her Majesty.

Louise Page, of McDonald’s, said: “The whole country is looking forward to coming together to celebrate this week and I am thrilled that McDonald’s is joining the party.

“As an official partner of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, we are delighted to bring fun and great value to our customers whilst taking part in this national celebration by playing with our iconic branding. One truly is lovin’ it.”

Customers can win one of 70 china sets on the McDonald’s app from today.

On Thursday and Friday, the Royale with Cheese will be available for just 99p on the McDonald’s app.

China versions of the famous McDonald's packaging are available to win Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

