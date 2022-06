You are not the only ones who would like to see the temperature get a little warmer as farmers work in the fields. Farmers across the state had 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork last week, according to the most recent report from the United States Department of Agriculture. Spring tillage and the planting of corn, oats, and potatoes are all over 80 percent complete but are still two to five days behind the five-year average. Some farmers have even gotten into their fields to cut the first alfalfa crop, which is 13 percent complete statewide. That is a few days off last year and the five-year average.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO