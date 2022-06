Colorado Springs, CO – June 1, 2022 –Olive Real Estate Group, Hotel Equities (“HE”), Colarelli Construction and Hotel Operations Services, the owners, development and operations partners, are excited to announce the grand opening of the new dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in Downtown Colorado Springs on May 26, 2022. The dual-branded property has a combined 261-guestrooms and features panoramic views of Pikes Peak, Garden of the Gods Park, and the Rocky Mountains.

