Mossyrock is a small city on U.S. Highway 12 in central Lewis County, nestled between Mayfield Lake and Riffe Lake, two reservoirs formed by dams on the Cowlitz River. The name, originally written in two words as "Mossy Rock," derived from a 200-foot-high rock covered with green moss. Homesteaders began arriving in the mid-1800s. A Mossy Rock post office opened in 1875, and the name was changed to Mossyrock in 1895. Mossyrock incorporated on January 2, 1948. With an economy supported by acres of blueberries and other agriculture and providing services to tourists and recreationists, Mossyrock's population has grown slowly and steadily to nearly 800.

