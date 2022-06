FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have uncovered more information about the double homicide that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Noah Golding and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Nicholas House in connection to both of their deaths. According to police, Nicole was meeting up with another 19-year-old female to fight […]

