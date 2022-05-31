ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastrnak asks Krejci if he's coming back to Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins could use some help at center. Fans have been wondering if David Krejci might be able to provide that help, basically since the longtime Bruin decided to head back to his native Czech Republic last summer.

Now, intrepid reporter David Pastrnak is asking the tough questions to his former teammate.

Fresh off their bronze medal showing at the IIHF World Championship, the Czech teammates were walking around Prague when Pastrnak asked the question that so many Bruins fans want answered: Will Krejci come back to the Bruins next season?

Krejci was put on the spot ... and decided to just stare blankly into the camera, waiting for the video to end.

Let the uncertainty continue.

Krejci, 36, opted to leave the NHL entirely after last year's playoff exit, in order to be closer to family and give his children an opportunity to learn his native language.

Krejci played 51 games for Olomouc HC, tallying 46 points (20 goals, 26 assists) in the regular season. He also had five points (three goals, two assists) in five playoff games.

Krejci was a remarkably consistent player for the Bruins for 15 years, averaging 0.76 points per game during his 962-game career. He averaged 0.86 points per game in 2020-21, before registering nine points in 11 playoff games.

Patrice Bergeron's playing status remains a bit of an unknown, but even if the captain continues to play next season, the team could certainly use a center of Krejci's caliber to help power a second line that has a lot of potential. Based on his response to Pastrnak, though, the world will have to wait a bit longer to learn if Krejci will be making that return.

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

