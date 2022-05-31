ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks catcher José Herrera stopped ump from confronting pitcher in a very weird scene

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyow6_0fvnWff500

If you’ve been paying attention to Major League Baseball this season then you know the umps have been really bad so far.

We’ve seen so many bad calls but even worse, we saw one ump act like a child while throwing Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner out of a game earlier this month.

Well, Diamondbacks fans have to be wondering what the heck is going on this year because last night another ump had an unprofessional moment with one of their pitchers and it was so bad that catcher José Herrera had to step in the ump’s way and prevent him from confronting Zac Gallen.

This all happened in the fifth inning after Gallen had some words for home plate ump John Libka.

Check this out:

Yeah, that is all very weird behavior by the ump. What was he going to do to Gallen? Umps just can’t be trying to confront players like that. MLB has issues, man.

Twitter had reactions.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy