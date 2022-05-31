Diamondbacks catcher José Herrera stopped ump from confronting pitcher in a very weird scene

If you’ve been paying attention to Major League Baseball this season then you know the umps have been really bad so far.

We’ve seen so many bad calls but even worse, we saw one ump act like a child while throwing Arizona pitcher Madison Bumgarner out of a game earlier this month.

Well, Diamondbacks fans have to be wondering what the heck is going on this year because last night another ump had an unprofessional moment with one of their pitchers and it was so bad that catcher José Herrera had to step in the ump’s way and prevent him from confronting Zac Gallen.

This all happened in the fifth inning after Gallen had some words for home plate ump John Libka.

Check this out:

Yeah, that is all very weird behavior by the ump. What was he going to do to Gallen? Umps just can’t be trying to confront players like that. MLB has issues, man.

