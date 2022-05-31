ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VA/DC Class of 2023 Rankings Update: Top 100

By Jerry Shank
prepbaseballreport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great excitement that we release to you today our second installment of the VA/DC 2023 rankings update, the Top 100. On Wednesday, June 1st, the full Top 200 will be unveiled. In today's 51-100 release we highlight a big riser in Hank Lippman. The Langley High...

www.prepbaseballreport.com

prepbaseballreport.com

Underclass Open: Preview Story

On Tuesday, June 7, the PBR Illinois staff will kick off our summer tour with the Underclass Open, held at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois. Previously touted as the Underclass Trials, this event has been a staple on our summer calendar since 2014. It routinely provides us an opportunity to check see prospects prior to the summer circuit kicking off, and this year’s event will feature players from the 2024-to-2026 grad classes.
RIVER GROVE, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Region 5C Quick Hits: Midlothian at Mills Godwin

Saturday Midlothian visited Mills Godwin in a VHSL Region 5C showdown. Midlothian jumped out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of the top half of the Trojans' order. Godwin came back to make it 2-1 in the bottom half, but Midlothian would never let them pull any closer. In the top of the fifth Midlothian would break it open to a 5-1 lead when Trojans starter Andrew Jones (VMI) hit a three run homerun out of straightaway center. Jones would then shut down the Godwin Eagle offense and throw a complete game, no-hit gem.
MIDLOTHIAN, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

State Games of GA: Day 3-4 Recap

The Championship matchup between Viper Baseball Academy and Georgia Power National was intense as two teams loaded with talent were representing their home states of Alabama and Georgia. The Trophy stayed in state though, with an 82 pitch CG by ‘24 RHP Carter Casabella and a 3 RBI performance by 3B/RHP Asher Sabom, who can absolutely fly.
GEORGIA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

LA Most Viewed Profiles: May 2022

PBR Louisiana strives to be the most comprehensive source of player information across the state. Prep Baseball Report is the No. 1 resource for high school baseball in each state we cover through our variety of events, boots-on-the-ground scouting staff, daily coverage, and multimedia platforms. Our multimedia platforms and events work in tandem, ultimately creating the most powerful source of high school baseball promotion in each state.
LOUISIANA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Trending UP NC: May 31st

Trending UP takes a focus on the top five uncommitted North Carolina profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. With over 12 million views in 2021 and more set for 2022 on prepbaseballreport.com, you want to know what names are hot. Could be for any reason, but these five uncommitted North Carolina players are trending UP.
BASEBALL
prepbaseballreport.com

Lockport Preseason ID: Catcher Analysis

On Feb. 21, the PBR Illinois staff traveled to the Bo Dome in Lockport, Ill., to host the annual Lockport Preseason ID. The event featured nearly 200 players from the surrounding area, and provided our staff with an ample opportunity to check-in on some of the state’s top high school prospects.
LOCKPORT, IL
prepbaseballreport.com

Power 25: IHSA Playoff Update

With the IHSA playoffs starting to wind down and sectional play, as well as the state playoffs for some, set to start this week, we're taking a look at 'Power 25' teams in action across Illinois. Below you'll get an update on teams currently in the 'Power 25', which teams...
ILLINOIS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Wisconsin Power 25: Week 9

TOP-3 + No. 1 Whitefish Bay (23-2): With this being our last Power 25 update until the end of the playoffs, Whitefish Bay made it through the entire season staying atop our Power 25 rankings. Whitefish Bay started off their week with a dominant 5-0 win over No. 3 Franklin which was followed up with a 10-0 win over Waukesha South. The Blue Dukes then ran into a Wauwatosa West squad who handed them their second loss of the season – and something to watch will be the possibility of a rematch in the Regional title game Thursday. Nonetheless, this Blue Duke squad seems poised to bring home some hardware as the playoffs start rolling around across the state, replicating the run that the 2021 Sun Prairie squad went on, going from start to finish as the No. 1-ranked team on the Power 25, and eventually winning a state championship.
WISCONSIN STATE

