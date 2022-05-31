Longhorns In Top 5, Will Get Official Visit From Top LB Anthony Hill

The Longhorns are in the top five, and will land an official visit from one of their biggest targets

The Texas Longhorns desperately need an injection of linebacker talent in the 2023 class , and Ryan (Denton, TX) star Anthony Hill might be the best in the country.

On Tuesday, Hill's list of suitors was narrowed down to just five, with his father informing On3 of his son's finalists , as well as his official visit plans going forward.

Alongside Texas, the 6'2, 220-pound North Texas native will take officials to Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC in June. He will also take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in July, before visiting the Aggies officially in the fall.

Matt Galatzan - Sports Illustrated

“Oh it’s really good," Hill told Longhorns Country of his relationship with Texas this spring. "I feel like I talked to them a lot. It’s been really cool. I just feel like a guy coming in maybe like day one, day two just being able to do good in their scheme and system."

Hill, who would be an excellent fit in Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive system, exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named as a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team (alongside current Longhorn J'Tavion Sanders) to an undefeated season a state championship.

That season, Hill Amassed 105 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his junior season in 2021, Hill was even more impressive finishing with 131 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recovers, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

As a result of that impressive year, Hill was named the Texas District 5-5A-I Co-MVP, a first-team MaxPreps Junior All-American, and a Class 5A first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sportswriters Association.

Hill is the top linebacker prospect in the state of Texas and quite possibly in the entire country, and his relationship with Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, and Rueben Owens, three of Texas' top targets, should not be discounted either.

As for a timeline, however, Hill has yet to reveal his final decision date.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .