June 2022 game releases: Upcoming titles being released this month

June 2022 was shaping up to be yet another slow month for video game releases as developers are preparing their E3 announcements, even though there won’t be E3 this year. But this month ended up having a really nice lineup of titles, with a couple of horror games, several long-standing franchises getting new content or spin-offs, a few nostalgia-infused releases, and that controversial Diablo game finally coming out. Sports fans are getting something too – an offroad racing game is on its way and Super Mario is playing soccer again.

Let’s have a look at the biggest video game releases in June 2022.

Silt

An indie puzzle-adventure game, Silt throws you into the ocean depths on a surreal quest to uncover some underwater mysteries. You control both your diver and other sea creatures which you can possess. The creepy adventure’s environments are gorgeously drawn in black and white and the soundscapes and visuals are subtly inspired by filmmaker David Lynch. You can read more about the game in our Silt hands-on preview.

Silt is releasing June 1 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch.

Diablo Immortal

A game nobody wanted nor expected when it first got announced at 2018’s BlizzCon, Diablo Immortal now seems closer to an authentic Diablo experience than what fans thought it would be. Initially a mobile-only project, Immortal is now getting a PC release too, and the latest trailers and previews show its visuals and gameplay to be on par with previous core entries of the franchise.

The release date for Diablo Immortal is June 2 and it’s coming to iOS and Android, together with an open beta for PC.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Battle League will be the third installment in the Mario Strikers soccer game series, which started back in 2005 on the GameCube. In the upcoming Nintendo Switch version, you play 5v5 games in which realism and the Laws of the Game are sacrificed in the name of fun, over-the-top action. Prior to its launch, Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting a limited-time demo for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers from June 3 to 5.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is coming June 10 on the Switch.

The Quarry

Praised as the spiritual successor of Until Dawn, The Quarry is a horror game in which a group of nine teens camps at Hackett’s Quarry in Upstate New York and must survive the night without being hunted by the bloodthirsty evil that roams the area. The Quarry features a stellar cast of actors, with well-known names from the horror genre, including David Arquette, Lin Shaye, and Lance Henriksen, to name a few. The game promises loads of life-or-death decisions with consequences and dozens of ways in which the nine playable characters can die.

The Quarry is coming June 10 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Sonic Origins

This compilation of retro Sonic games features remasters of the very first four mainline titles that came out on the Sega Genesis in the early ‘90s – Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. The titles get new opening and ending animations, new unlockable content, challenges and a museum with bonus material and music tracks. In Sonic Origins, you’ll be able to play all games as Sonic, Tails or Knuckles and choose between a Classic experience or a new Anniversary mode with unlimited lives.

Sonic Origins releases June 23 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Three Hopes is the latest crossover between the Warriors and Fire Emblem series, set in the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses. This hack-and-slash action RPG offers a brand-new story that ties into the narrative of Three Houses, introducing new characters alongside familiar faces and offering at least three unique storylines.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases June 24 on the Switch.

Capcom Fighting Collection

Another trip down nostalgia lane, Capcom Fighting Collection gathers no less than 10 of Capcom’s legendary competitive arcade fighting games, including Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire and more. The games come with fully-featured online modes and a museum showcasing hundreds of illustrations, development materials and music tracks from all the games.

Capcom Fighting Collection arrives June 24 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Switch.

MX vs ATV Legends

Looking for a thrilling off-road adventure? MX vs ATV Legends lets you race or free ride on bikes, ATVs and UTVs in some gorgeous (and massive) open environments. You can ride solo in the new career mode, race with a friend in split-screen or make your way to victory against other players online in squad-based multiplayer races. The game was initially slated for a May 2022 launch, got delayed by a month and now seems geared up for a summer release.

MX vs ATV Legends is coming June 28 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first major expansion to Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise action RPG. It promises gameplay improvements, new combat mechanics, more monsters and hunting locations. The brand-new Master Rank quests increase the challenge with more powerful versions of the monsters you encounter in the base game.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak releases June 30 on PC and Switch.

Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders’ first expansion, Worldslayer, delivers more of the third-person looter shooter with RPG elements you already know. There’s a brand-new campaign accessible to both leveled up and fresh characters, a lot of new weapons and gear, and a new Ascension system similar to Diablo 3‘s Paragon points that allows for long-term progression after you’ve maxed out your character at level 30. You can check out all the features coming with the expansion in our Outriders Worldslayer preview.

Outriders Worldslayer is coming June 30 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Written by Stoyan Ovcharov on behalf of GLHF.