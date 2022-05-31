Charlamagne on breaking stigmas through Mental Wealth Alliance

Lisa Marshall never expected to become her husband’s caregiver in midlife. The couple had lucrative jobs and were excited to retire early. “We thought that we had everything going for us,” Marshall, who lives in Andover, Connecticut, told TODAY. But when he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease...
The first thing registered dietitian and nutritionist Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, wants you to know about burnout is that a vacation won’t cure it. The “From Burnout to Balance” author may now be a pro at the balance part, but in a conversation with TODAY she was candid about what it took to get there and the constant management needed to stay in a healthy place mentally, emotionally and physically.
Nick Cannon has been a popular topic on social media across the last few years, not just for his work across several mediums in the entertainment industry, but for his journey as a father. Cannon currently has seven children with four different women, with his eighth child on the way...
This Pride Month, Zaya Wade is being honored as a trailblazer in her community by the LGBTQ entertainment brand Logo. In its annual Logo30 series profiling entertainers, activists and more, the 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union is opening up about her experience being a transgender teen living in the spotlight.
NBC News tech correspondent Jacob Ward joins TODAY and weighs in on how easy it is to use social media to move the needle of public opinion during trials. “It turns out that you really only need a handful of people creating fake accounts, let’s say, on Twitter, to move the national conversation,” he says.June 3, 2022.
When it comes to household chores, it’s a “team effort” at the Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling home. The actor-turned-entrepreneur shared how she and the “La La Land” star are trying to teach their two daughters — Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6 — to challenge “gender-specific” stereotypes.
Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François joins Hoda and Jenna to give three viewers a hair makeover. François shares tips on maintaining healthy curls and techniques to use when working with curly hair.June 2, 2022.
