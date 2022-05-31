ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlamagne on breaking stigmas through Mental Wealth Alliance

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlamagne tha God joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about creating the...

TODAY.com

Woman whose husband died of Alzheimer's at 56 shares caregiving advice

Lisa Marshall never expected to become her husband’s caregiver in midlife. The couple had lucrative jobs and were excited to retire early. “We thought that we had everything going for us,” Marshall, who lives in Andover, Connecticut, told TODAY. But when he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease...
ANDOVER, CT
TODAY.com

A registered dietitian shares 14 foods to fight burnout

The first thing registered dietitian and nutritionist Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, wants you to know about burnout is that a vacation won’t cure it. The “From Burnout to Balance” author may now be a pro at the balance part, but in a conversation with TODAY she was candid about what it took to get there and the constant management needed to stay in a healthy place mentally, emotionally and physically.
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Hear Zaya Wade’s powerful but simple words about being a trans youth in the spotlight

This Pride Month, Zaya Wade is being honored as a trailblazer in her community by the LGBTQ entertainment brand Logo. In its annual Logo30 series profiling entertainers, activists and more, the 15-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and stepdaughter of Gabrielle Union is opening up about her experience being a transgender teen living in the spotlight.
SOCIETY
TODAY.com

How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?

NBC News tech correspondent Jacob Ward joins TODAY and weighs in on how easy it is to use social media to move the needle of public opinion during trials. “It turns out that you really only need a handful of people creating fake accounts, let’s say, on Twitter, to move the national conversation,” he says.June 3, 2022.
POLITICS

