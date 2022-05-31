ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

QPR set to appoint Aston Villa coach Michael Beale as new boss after Steven Gerrard gives him permission to leave

By Jack Rosser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCbo5_0fvnT5CV00

QUEENS PARK RANGERS are set to appoint Aston Villa coach Michael Beale as their new manager.

The Championship clubs have been on the hunt for a new boss since parting ways with Mark Warburton at the end of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18b15m_0fvnT5CV00
Michael Beale, pictured with Steven Gerrard at Rangers, is set to take charge of QPR Credit: The Sun

Now they are set to give rookie Beale his first shot at management.

The Villa coach, 41, has never taken the top job at any club but has an impressive CV as a coach.

Beale started out in Chelsea's academy before moving up the ranks and then switching to working with the youth teams at Liverpool.

The ex-Charlton youth player then spent eight months working as an assistant manager at Brazilian club Sao Paulo before returning to Liverpool's academy.

Steven Gerrard took Beale to Rangers with him as part of his coaching staff in Scotland.

And the pair have been working together at Villa since the Liverpool legend was appointed in November.

The Villa boss has reportedly given his blessing to Beale to make the jump into management with the Midlands club having been aware of his ambitions when he joined the club.

QPR split with Warburton after a dreadful end to the Championship season.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The west Londoners had looked on for a play-off spot before a run of seven losses and just two wins from the final 10 games derailed any hopes of Premier League football.

Beale is expected to be announced at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this week.

Fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers had also been linked with the Villa No2 after Tony Mowbray departed Ewood Park at the end of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
The Independent

Uefa issues apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans after Champions League final chaos

Uefa has issued an apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters as well as all other spectators caught up in the “frightening and distressing events” at last weekend’s Champions League final in Paris. Uefa also outlined further details about their comprehensive and independent review to examine the access issues that led to fans being crushed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France last Saturday.Uefa’s apology comes six days after they blamed the delayed kick-off at the Stade de France on the “late arrival” of Liverpool fans. European football’s governing body also claimed that French police had used teargas to disperse...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Mark Warburton
SPORTbible

Liverpool Considering Shock Move For Chelsea Star

After a stellar performance against Morocco for the USMNT last night, it has today been revealed Liverpool hold an interest in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic. With Sadio Mané set to depart this summer, Jurgen Klopp would like to add a new forward to his ranks, and Pulisic could be the perfect man for the job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qpr#Brazilian
Daily Mail

Ally McCoist questions Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front during Scotland's World Cup semi-final defeat by Ukraine... and credits 'absolutely outstanding' Oleksandr Zinchenko for dominating the game

Former Scotland international Ally McCoist has criticised Steve Clarke's decision to play two up front against Ukraine on Wednesday evening. Scotland's World Cup dreams were crushed when Ukraine beat them 3-1 at Hampden Park to set up a showdown with Wales for a place at Qatar 2022. McCoist felt like...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Gareth Southgate: England boss says young fans need to know racism 'unacceptable'

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest Date: Saturday, 4 June Kick-off:17:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Gareth Southgate says young fans attending England's opening Nations League group match with Hungary in Budapest need to understand that racism will not be tolerated in football.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy