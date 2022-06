Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto has routinely used the analogy of extending a "life raft" to some of the organization's floundering youngsters. Essentially, Seattle refuses to be in the business of forcing players like Kelenic to sink or swim—mostly sink—at the major league level, which isn't as common as it probably should be in MLB. Pressing the issue only risks further damage to the player and, by extension, the franchise as well.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO