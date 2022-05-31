Secaucus Municipal Pool Open TODAY Due To Excessive Heat

Photo Credits: patch.com Scientists predict that climate change will continue the trends of increased precipitation and sea level rise in New Jersey, which will come alongside other climate concerns such as heat and poor air quality. Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, and Bayonne, as well as Hudson County and community-based organizations Ironbound Community Corp. and HOPES CAP, Inc. have partnered together in Resilient Northeastern NJ to further understand these impacts. The program is working with these communities to outline actions at the local, regional, and state levels to prepare for changing conditions, and to address challenges like flooding and heat waves that are already felt today.

