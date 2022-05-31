ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secaucus, NJ

Secaucus Municipal Pool Open TODAY Due To Excessive Heat

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Secaucus Municipal Pool Complex will be open on weekends until June 20, when it will be open everyday through September 5. However, the town has announced that due to today’s (Tuesday) excessive heat wave, the municipal swimming pool is open from 12-noon...

hudsontv.com

Comments / 0

Related
norwoodnews.org

National Weather Service NYC Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning on Thursday, June 2, until 4:15 p.m.

The New York City office of the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bronx county and nearby regions on Sunday, May 22, until 4:15 p.m. “A severe thunderstorm was located over Oradell, or over Paramus, moving southeast at 25 mph,” NWS officials said. “Wind gusts of 60 mph are expected,” according to the agency’s radar. Officials said to expect damage to trees and power lines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Geese invasion causing "health hazard" in N.J., some say

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City residents are stepping into an unpleasant problem -- geese droppings all over public spaces and sidewalks."The geese have invaded like I've never seen before," Jersey City resident David Krell said.Thirty years living in Jersey City, and Krell says the geese have gotten out of hand."They're defecating all over the place," he told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis.Krell snapped photos over the weekend of the mess left behind in Newport from Elephant Park to the sidewalks near the water. There, CBS2 saw plenty of geese congregating and even someone feeding them."I see people walking their dogs, walking...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Secaucus, NJ
Government
City
Secaucus, NJ
hudsontv.com

Resilient Northeastern New Jersey to Host June 8 Community Meeting To Gather Public Input on Ways to Prevent Flooding

Photo Credits: patch.com Scientists predict that climate change will continue the trends of increased precipitation and sea level rise in New Jersey, which will come alongside other climate concerns such as heat and poor air quality. Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, and Bayonne, as well as Hudson County and community-based organizations Ironbound Community Corp. and HOPES CAP, Inc. have partnered together in Resilient Northeastern NJ to further understand these impacts. The program is working with these communities to outline actions at the local, regional, and state levels to prepare for changing conditions, and to address challenges like flooding and heat waves that are already felt today.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Registration Open For Virtual Hoboken READY Meeting On June 7

Photo Credit: fox5ny.com The City of Hoboken will host a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. to discuss the Hoboken READY guidance document. The document will be an addendum to the 2015 Resilient Building Design Guidelines, which currently addresses preparedness for coastal flood events, to also include preparedness solutions for homeowners during intense/severe rainfall events.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

The $4B plan to choke Hudson County | Editorial

The Murphy administration has decided to spend $4.7 billion on the asphalt neuralgia known as the NJ Turnpike Extension, but someone needs to ask why the state would embark on a massive road project that will increase gridlock, pollution, aggravation, and the beastly bottleneck at the Holland Tunnel. No one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Hudson Tv#Social Media
therealdeal.com

Two years in, Teaneck project is mere rubble

A Teaneck property has been reduced to rubble for a multifamily project that might not come to fruition. McKarkein Capital LLC filed a complaint two weeks ago, alleging the LLC that owns 100 State Street breached its contract to buy the site. McKarkein alleges the owner canceled a $7.1 million agreement last month to “negotiate better terms for the sale of the property,” NorthJersey.com reported.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City Public Schools may implement early dismissals for super hot days

Students and teachers in Jersey City may not have to tough it out through sweltering classrooms much longer. Jersey City Public School Interim Superintendent Norma Fernandez said Tuesday that she hopes to establish a policy for early dismissals for those hot days. She said the possible policy will allow parents to be prepared for early dismissals when the weather reaches high temperatures.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Chip Chick

This New Jersey Shelter Is Overflowing With Large Dogs Just Waiting To Be Adopted, And Here Are A Few That Are Available

AHS Newark is located in Newark, New Jersey, and they are a non-profit humane society that offers a variety of services to local communities. AHS Newark sadly is overflowing with large dogs just waiting to be adopted right now, and in a recent Facebook post from a few days ago, they mentioned that summer is the craziest time of year for them.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Developers Celebrate Full Lease Up at 351 Marin in Jersey City

A 38-story tower that has added to Jersey City’s evolving skyline recently commemorated a milestone just a few months after opening. Kushner Real Estate (KRE) Group and Northwestern Mutual were joined by Jersey City mayor Steve Fulop for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 351 Marin, which began construction in 2019. The development partners say the complex leased up in just five months, with The Marketing Directors overseeing the leasing program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
theobserver.com

Belleville awarded nearly $62K in Cleaner Communities grant

The Township of Belleville Township has been awarded $61,470 in Clean Communities grant money from the State of New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) Solid Waste Division, Mayor Michael Melham said. Clean Communities grants are intended to help municipalities and counties across New Jersey promote volunteer and paid clean-up...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
longislandadvance.net

BREAKING: Burlington building to be purchased for medical facility

NYU Langone and the Long Island Community Hospital confirmed plans to fill the approximately 55,000-square-foot structure at 199 East Main Street in Patchogue, formerly Burlington Coat Factory. The facility will be made into an ambulatory surgical center with physician offices, though the sale of the property has not yet been finalized.
PATCHOGUE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy