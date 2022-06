On this episode of WTF California Podcast, we discuss the Oakley Police Department press conference on the Alexis Gabe case and urge District Attorney Diana Becton to issue a public apology to the Gabe family. Alameda County issues indoor mask mandate again. LA County soon behind. We then discuss school safety and how Senate passes bill to allow schools not to report threats to law enforcement, Gavin Newsom is lax on school safety. CHP honors good Samaritans for helping officer shot. We talk about some other stuff as well as Kenny turning 50.

