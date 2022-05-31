Chocolate Espresso Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!

31 Tradewinds Lane, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Tradewind Estates Very desirable location East of Route 1 in a community close to in-Town Lewes and the Beach off of New Road! This one-level living features a primary bedroom and bath, large lot, screened porch and back porch, and a nice shed. The room off the kitchen could be a third bedroom, office or family room - your choice! You also have a choice of heat - heat pump, electric baseboard or wood stove. Newer roof and heat pump. Two flat screen televisions are included! Seller will need a short-term lease back after settlement until July 31, 2022. Septic Inspection has been performed. There were a couple of issues, but Seller will make all repairs.
