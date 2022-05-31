ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Chocolate Espresso Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!

Cape Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article🍫🍭 𝒞𝒽𝑜𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶𝓉𝑒 𝐸𝓈𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑜 𝒞𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝒫𝑜𝓅 🍭🍫. Get your Chocolate fix now with Frankie’s NEW decadent Cake...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Rehoboth’s Royal Treat only selling ice cream this summer

Citing the growing responsibilities of caring for aging family members and staffing shortages, Royal Treat in Rehoboth Beach has announced it will only be serving ice cream this summer. The four-decade-old business announced the change to its menu on its Facebook page May 12. There’s also a sandwich board with...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Above the Dunes - Culinary Coast Restaurant Week Menu 2022

Above the Dunes - Culinary Coast Restaurant Week Menu 2022. $60 for 3 course prix-fixe for Two. Includes Wine. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. All available menus and specials are available by clicking here. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Blue Moon - Culinary Coast Restaurant Week Special 2022

Blue Moon - Culinary Coast Restaurant Week Special 2022. Select 3 courses from their special menu for $35 per person. Add a wine pairing to all three courses for an additional $10 per person. Special menu selections vary daily. Includes appetizer, entree, and dessert. Prices do not include gratuity. Culinary...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Dreamer Coffee now open in old Dolle’s Boardwalk spot

For the first time in about 100 years, there’s a business operating on the northeast corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach that’s not selling candy – Dreamer Coffee and Juice Bar. Owner Adile Akgoren opened the original Dreamer in 2015 at 32 Rehoboth...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Veteran Chef David Krasnoff takes the helm at Rose & Crown

The Rose & Crown will host a grand rebranding party with live music from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 11. Chef David Krasnoff will be managing the kitchen for the restaurant located in the Hotel Rodney at 142 Second St., Lewes. In 1985, Krasnoff opened Kupchick’s, Lewes’ first white-tablecloth...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes opens outside Rehoboth

A popular St. Michaels burger joint, Hammy’s Burgers & Shakes, is set to open its second location on Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach Thursday, June 2 with a philanthropic twist. For every new customer who brings in a photo of their dog, Hammy’s will give a free order of tater tots and donate $5 to the Delaware Humane Association. The dog photos will also become permanent decor in the new space.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream in Rehoboth Beach DE

Many families make a summer pilgrimage to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and the best way to cool off is with an ice cream sundae. Whether you visit for the day or while on vacation, ice cream will make any Rehoboth Beach Visit a hit. This landmark beach town serves some of the best ice creams in Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Specials and Menus for Culinary Coast Restaurant Week 2022

Are you looking for all the available Culinary Coast Restaurant Week specials and menus? Look no further!. Participating restaurants will offer either menu discounts or prix fixe menus. For a list of participants, visit www.culinarycoastrestaurantweek.com or www.Beach-Fun.com or follow us on Facebook. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Mike McLean wins SmashMouth burger-eating contest

Celebrating National Burger Day in style, SmashMouth Burgers held its inaugural burger-eating contest May 28. The 11 athletes who competed in the contest walked on stage to the theme from “Rocky,” looking just as nimble as they made their way up the ramp. Mike McLean, a multi-time winner...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brew at the Zoo is back!

The Brandywine Zoo is bringing back its popular and signature fundraiser Brew at the Zoo. The event will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. "We've got nine different breweries coming so for one price you can sample to your heart's content," said Mark Shafer, Executive Director of Delaware Zoological Society.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Rehoboth Beach Outdoor Dining Returns in Limited Capacity

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Many Rehoboth Beach sidewalks, like the one along Wilmington Avenue are not wide enough to accommodate outdoor dining under the city's new regulations. Mayor Stan Mills says the tighter regulations on outdoor dining come as all indoor dining is back at full capacity. "Some restaurants are...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Queer Queens to invade Milton Theatre June 11 for comedy show

Three of the funniest, edgiest, most talented and outrageous queer comics, including hometown funny girl Fay Jacobs, will be on stage for two shows only, at 5 and 8 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at the Milton Theatre. Together in Milton to celebrate Pride Month, the Queer Queens of Qomedy Poppy...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

New history eco-tours in Milford continue June 9

Local company Delmarva Discovery Tours has teamed up with the DuPont Nature Center, the Milford Museum, Abbott’s Mill Nature Center and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford to offer a unique history/eco-tour that focuses on history along the Mispillion River. The six-hour guided tour experience includes transportation from...
MILFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
PhillyBite

Best Ocean City Maryland Boardwalk Eats

If you are looking for the best Ocean City Maryland boardwalk eats, you have come to the right place. You will find plenty to choose from thick steaks to Eastern Shore, fried chicken, and everything in between. Read on to learn about some of the city's best restaurants. Alternatively, try taking a culinary tour and visit them all. There is something for every foodie on the boardwalk.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream in Ocean City MD

There's no such thing as too much ice cream! After all, ice cream is the most important meal while visiting Ocean City, Maryland. So, it's imperative that you find the best spots for ice cream in Ocean City. We've narrowed down the options for the best ice cream spots in Ocean City. Read on to discover the best OC Ice Cream.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~31 TRADEWINDS LANE~LEWES

31 Tradewinds Lane, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ Tradewind Estates Very desirable location East of Route 1 in a community close to in-Town Lewes and the Beach off of New Road! This one-level living features a primary bedroom and bath, large lot, screened porch and back porch, and a nice shed. The room off the kitchen could be a third bedroom, office or family room - your choice! You also have a choice of heat - heat pump, electric baseboard or wood stove. Newer roof and heat pump. Two flat screen televisions are included! Seller will need a short-term lease back after settlement until July 31, 2022. Septic Inspection has been performed. There were a couple of issues, but Seller will make all repairs.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Theatre to host ‘The Golden Gays’ interactive show June 3

“The Golden Gays: The Golden Games Off-Broadway” is set for 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Milton Theatre. The hilarious camp trio of hip old grannies takes audiences on a musical journey through the Golden Girls’ favorite game shows. Lucky audience members will become contestants, interacting directly with their bosom buddies.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Open House : 21021 Wavecrest Terrace, Lewes, DE 19958

Join us for an open house at 21021 Wavecrest Terrace, Lewes, DE 19958 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM on Saturday June 4th, 2022. This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Sunset Glen with a 1st floor primary bedroom, bathroom, and laundry. Landscaping is included with the HOA...
LEWES, DE

