New Orleans Weekend Anchor to Join Houston Fox Station as Reporter

By Kevin Eck
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWDSU weekend anchor Sherman Desselle will join Houston Fox owned station KRIV as a reporter and fill-in anchor on June 28. Desselle heads to Houston from New Orleans’ NBC station where...

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
WDSU announces changes to summer daytime television lineup

NEW ORLEANS — There are a few changes to WDSU's daytime lineup this summer. "The Tamron Hall" show will move to 11 a.m. until further notice. "Ellen" will move to 2 p.m. until Jennifer Hudson's new show starts in September. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will move to 3 p.m.
4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
Carl Crawford Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Carl is an American former professional baseball player. He had played in lots of baseball matches in different leagues also. He is a left-handed person who bats and ball with his left hand. He is known for his last nine years in the ray, which he was considered as one of the best baserunners in baseball. He had a lead in the American League four times and made the team win every single match, but unfortunately, some were lost.
'Aunt Beedy got murdered - then everything just froze'

Wednesday evening, Tremé let the brass do the talking. Young Fellaz Brass Band led a second line through the streets of the neighborhood in honor of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood. The beloved grandmother was killed Tuesday afternoon after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. “A second line is...
Orleans Parish property transfers for May 23-27, 2022; see list and other sales

Commerce St. 700: $310,000, Jessica A. Shields Burkeen to Shayna Robin Marie Skal. Julia St. 1001: donation, no value stated, Maria Cusimano Palmisano to Mia Margaret Palmisano and Mia Palmisano. Julia St. 1001: $740,000, Jane Marie Kovic Ellis to Ccvs LLC. Julia St. 333: $412,500, Claudia A. Dubret and Cynthia...
Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
The Best NOLA Shrimp and Grits Spots According to a Local

Everyone knows Southerners love grits. Is a breakfast without grits even breakfast? We put grits with nearly everything or serve them all on their own. In the Lowcountry marshes of the Southern Coast, shrimp and grits have always been a beloved breakfast. However, It wasn't until 1985 when Chef Bill Neal, a self-taught cook in North Carolina, had his shrimp and grits recipe recognized in the New York Times that the dish gained national fame and ultimately made its way down to New Orleans.
