ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drowning At Kensington Metropark

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DKMc_0fvnOx1F00

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl drowned at Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark on Memorial Day.

A report from WWJ states that the child, who was from Detroit, was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Park officials and volunteers joined together to search for her and even formed a human chain.

The child was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the incident at the request of the Metropark police. The sheriff’s office says more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lake, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry owner

OAK PARK, Mich. – A Detroit man was charged in the fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry Owner Dan Hutchinson. Roy Donta Larry, 44, was arraigned Friday (June 3) at the 45th District Court for first-degree murder and felony firearm. Larry was denied bond. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Volunteers#Memorial Day#Accident#Wwj#Metropark#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Jeweler Dan Hutchinson Fatally Shot Near His Store In Oak Park

(CBS DETROIT) – A popular jeweler in Metro Detroit, who was known for providing jewelry to rappers, was fatally shot near his store in Oak Park. Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson, 47, was shot and killed on Greenfield Road, not far from his shop, Hutch’s Jewelry. The Oak Park Public Safety Department says officers responded to reports of a shooting and found that Hutchinson had been shot several times while inside his GMC Denali. Police say the suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Oak Park police at (248) 691-7511 or (248) 691-7513. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAK PARK, MI
whmi.com

Fatal Dog Mauling In Fowlerville

An aggressive dog had to be put down following a vicious attack over the holiday weekend in the Village of Fowlerville. It happened at a home on Power Street Saturday evening. Police Chief John Tyler told WHMI a woman with a fenced-in backyard had let her dogs out when she heard one frantically barking. He says she went outside to find a large mastiff-type dog on top of her small yorkie-type dog, mauling it. Tyler said the woman was able to get the large aggressive dog off and the owner of the mastiff came over and took his dog.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WNEM

Woman dead, child injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is dead, and a child was injured after a shooting in the city of Flint. Officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday, June 1 for a shooting. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Tanya L. Boyland, of Flint, was shot and killed inside a residence, according to the preliminary investigation.
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy