6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drowning At Kensington Metropark

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities are investigating after a 6-year-old girl drowned at Kent Lake in Kensington Metropark on Memorial Day.

A report from WWJ states that the child, who was from Detroit, was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Park officials and volunteers joined together to search for her and even formed a human chain.

The child was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the incident at the request of the Metropark police. The sheriff’s office says more information will be released as the investigation unfolds.

