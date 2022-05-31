ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players is a ‘mistake’, John McEnroe insists

By Sudipto Ganguly
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feCSG_0fvnOoJw00

Tennis great John McEnroe said Wimbledon was wrong to ban Russian and Belarusian players after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine but wished the sport’s governing bodies had not retaliated by stripping the Grand Slam of ranking points.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises the grasscourt major, decided to ban players from the two countries for this year’s championships due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a ‘special operation’.

Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

The AELTC decision was described as ‘discriminatory’ by the men’s ATP and the women’s WTA and in response they have removed the ranking points for next month’s tournament.

Banning Russian and Belarusian players from this year’s championships was the only viable option under the guidance provided by the British government, the AELTC said last month.

McEnroe, who claimed three of his seven Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, said there was no winner in the tussle.

“It was a mistake [to ban Russian and Belarusian players]. I know that it’s a very horrible, tricky, terrible situation obviously in Ukraine,” the 63-year-old told Reuters.

“And no one else has made that decision. I think there was something with the government? I don’t know exactly. I wish that wasn’t what they did. And I wish the ATP and the WTA didn’t decide it, say right now no points.

“It’s like a lose-lose right now. Tennis players, we are like a fraternity. We travel the world. And even if we speak different languages, there’s a connection. And in a small way, it’s like a family, and we need to support each other.

“It’s difficult to see like some of our best players not playing because of something they have nothing to do with. So I hope it is resolved. I don’t know, but it’s a bad situation.”

The Wimbledon ban rules out Russia’s men’s world No 2 and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and seventh-ranked Andrey Rublev from competing at the 27 June-10 July tournament.

Belarusians Aryna Sabalenka , ranked seventh, and former world No 1 and twice major winner Victoria Azarenka will also miss out.

Ranking points determine a player’s ability to enter tennis events and receive seedings, so stripping them from Wimbledon effectively reduces the event to an exhibition tournament. Players will also be unable to defend the points they earned last year at Wimbledon and will drop down the rankings.

Japan’s four-time major champion Naomi Osaka said last week that she was “not 100 per cent sure” of playing at Wimbledon without the ranking points.

“I see all players going to Wimbledon, but that depends on the individual,” Eurosport tennis pundit McEnroe added.

“The fact that there’s no points, I disagree with that, but I don’t think that’s going to stop people, the players from going to Wimbledon.

“We’ll know in a few weeks, but I would think all the top players that believe they can do well there are going to still play.”

Reuters

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcenroe
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Russian#Belarusian#Aeltc#Atp#British#Reuters#Wta
CBS News

These U.S. companies are still doing business in Russia

The Starbucks logo and McDonald's Golden Arches are being dismantled in Russia as the coffee and fast-food chains both withdraw from the country over the war in Ukraine. But Russians are still getting their fill of American fare like burgers and pizza, as Hard Rock Cafe and Sbarro are among the more than two dozen U.S. corporations that continue to do business as usual in Russia.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin news – Evil Russian troops will attack POLAND next over support for Ukraine, pro-Kremlin warlord vows

VLADIMIR Putin’s Chechen warlord protégé, Ramzan Kadyrov, has threatened to attack POLAND in retaliation for its support for Ukraine during invasion. In a video message on Monday, the leader of the Chechen Republic, 45 – who calls himself Putin’s ‘footsoldier’ – said: "Ukraine is a done deal. What I’m interested in is Poland.
POLITICS
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

680K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy